Gallagher's Benchmarking Analysis Highlights Organizations Leading the Way in Employee and Organizational Wellbeing

JAGGAER has been recognized as a Best-in-Class Employer as outlined in Gallagher's 2025 U.S. Benefits Strategy Benchmarking Survey for implementing effective strategies and achieving measurable outcomes, such as cost reductions and enhanced employee wellbeing. This prestigious honor underscores JAGGAER's outstanding dedication to fostering a workplace where employees thrive through innovative strategies that prioritize health, financial confidence, and career growth-all while maintaining a sustainable cost structure.

A Workplace That Inspires

Gallagher's Best-in-Class Employer designation serves as a testament to JAGGAER's people-first approach. It communicates to both current and prospective employees that the organization is deeply invested in their wellbeing and professional success.

"People are critical to the success of any business and at JAGGAER we've become increasingly aware that it's the energy, passion and commitment of our employees that ensure we are responding effectively to our customers' needs as they evolve. In an era of rapid technological change, grounding business in human values such as customer intimacy and trust is key." said Andrew Roszko, CEO at JAGGAER.

What Makes JAGGAER Best in Class?

Gallagher's rigorous evaluation process assessed organizations across several critical areas, and JAGGAER excelled in:

Planning horizons for benefits and compensation strategies

Extent of the wellbeing strategy

Turnover rate for full-time equivalents (FTEs)

Completion of a workforce engagement survey

Degree of retirement planning support provided

Difference in healthcare costs over the prior year

"When employees feel valued, supported and connected, they perform at their best-driving positivity, retention, and overall business prosperity," said John Tournet, U.S. CEO of Gallagher's Benefits HR Consulting Division. "This proactive approach to people strategy is what makes JAGGAER a true Best-in-Class Employer."

About the Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis

Gallagher's U.S. Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis profiles statistically significant attributes of top-performing midsize (100-999 FTEs) and large employers (1,000 or more FTEs). Data from Gallagher's 2025 U.S. Benefits Strategy Benchmarking Survey was interpreted to identify participants that excel in optimizing employee and organizational wellbeing.

About Gallagher

Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

About JAGGAER: Procurement's intelligent source-to-pay and supplier collaboration platform

JAGGAER is a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration, and the catalyst for enhancing human decision-making to accelerate business outcomes. We help organizations to manage and automate complex processes while enabling their highly resilient, accountable, and integrated supplier base. Backed by 30 years of expertise, our proven AI-powered industry-specific solutions, services, and partnerships form JAGGAER One, serving direct and indirect, upstream, and downstream, in settings demanding an intelligent and comprehensive source-to-pay solution. Our 1,200 global employees are obsessed with helping customers create value, transform their businesses, and accelerate their journey to Autonomous Commerce.

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