BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 16

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 13 March 2026 were:

576.45p Capital only

578.89p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 13th March 2026, the Company now has 92,137,641 Ordinary Shares in issue excluding 25,791,297 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on