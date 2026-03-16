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PR Newswire
16.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Frore Systems Reaches $1.64 Billion Valuation after Series D Funding Round

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 16th

  • Markets are fractionally higher as investors monitor the latest oil price movement.
  • Ireland INC President Ian Hyland joins NYSE Live after ringing the Opening Bell to recognize the strong economic ties between the U.S. and Ireland.
  • Frore Systems reached unicorn status after securing a $143 million Series D funding round.
  • CoinDesk will launch a weekly show that explores the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV app at tv.nyse.com

Opening Bell
Ireland Day and Ireland INC celebrate amplification of the significant Irish investment across the United States

Closing Bell
She Means Business and Citizens (NYSE: CFG) celebrate International Women's Day and the Citizens "She Means Business" Program

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

EltaMD rang the Closing Bell on March 13.

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934652/NYSE_March_16_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934651/NYSE_EltaMD_Rang_Closing_Bell_March_13.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5865379/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-frore-systems-reaches-1-64-billion-valuation-after-series-d-funding-round-302714624.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.