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WKN: 363526 | ISIN: ZM0000000037 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
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ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
16.03.2026 14:23 Uhr
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ZCCM-IH - CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT- SENS- 13.03.2025

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE")
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")
  3. ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: March 16, 2026

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") wishes to advise shareholders and market participants that the company has entered into negotiations, which if successfully concluded may have a material effect on the price of the company's securities.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company's securities until a full announcement is made.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 16 March 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities
Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia

First Issued on 16 March 2026

------------------------
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97035-zccm-ih-cautionary-announcement-sens-13.03.2025.pdf

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