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PR Newswire
16.03.2026 14:30 Uhr
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Karo Healthcare appoints Karine Martin as Chief Financial Officer

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Healthcare ("Karo") has appointed Karine Martin as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Corporate Management Team.

Karine brings more than 20 years of international experience across all aspects of financial leadership, including commercial and corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, M&A, and large-scale transformation programmes. She began her career at Unilever and has since held senior finance roles at globally recognised companies such as GE Healthcare, Ecolab, Intertek and Electrolux.

Most recently, she served as CFO and Group Chief Financial and Transformation Officer at Stock Spirits Group, a CVC portfolio company. During her time there, she played a central role in shaping and delivering key efficiency and transformation initiatives, including the Fuel for Growth programme, strengthening the operating model and building a strong finance and transformation organisation to support the company's next phase of development.

"We are very pleased to welcome Karine to Karo. With her broad international experience, strong financial leadership and proven transformation track record, she will be instrumental in supporting Karo's continued development and further strengthening our financial platform. We are delighted to attract a CFO of Karine's calibre," says Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO.

"I'm excited to join Karo at such an important stage in its development. Karo has built a strong foundation and clear strategic direction. I'm passionate about efficiency and believe it starts with clarity. When processes are simpler and teams are empowered, performance improves naturally - and helping people grow is the part of my role I enjoy the most. I look forward to working closely with all Karo team members to further strengthen our financial capabilities and to position Finance and IT as business enablers of growth, speed, and better decisions," says Karine Martin.

Karine will take over from Egil Mølsted Madsen, who has successfully supported Karo through last year's exit process and transition to new owners. During his tenure, Egil has played an important role in strengthening Karo's financial platform and further establishing Finance as a strong business partner to the organisation.

Karine will assume her role at Karo in April and will be based at Karo's headquarters in Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Lisa Westerdahl, Chief People & Sustainability Officer, lisa.westerdahl@karo.com

The information was submitted for publication by the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CET on 16 March 2026.

About Karo Healthcare

Karo Healthcare is a leading European consumer healthcare company with the purpose of delivering "Smart choices for everyday healthcare", empowering people to live life to the fullest. Our products are available in more than 90 countries and include trusted original brands such as Lamisil, E45, Pevaryl, Proct, Nutravita, Flux, Locobase, Multi-Gyn and Paracet. Headquartered in Stockholm, Karo employs about 470 people who work out of Karo's 13 international hubs. For more info, visit karohealthcare.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-healthcare/r/karo-healthcare-appoints-karine-martin-as-chief-financial-officer,c4321834

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/4321834/3984651.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/karo-healthcare-appoints-karine-martin-as-chief-financial-officer-302714646.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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