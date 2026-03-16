Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Startschuss in Nevada: Dieser Kupfer-Explorer könnte vom US-Rohstoffboom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.03.2026 14:38 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Walls & Ceilings Announces 2026 Women Who Build Honorees

Program Recognizes Exceptional Women Transforming the Wall and Ceiling Industry Through Leadership, Innovation and Dedication

BIRMINGHAM, MI / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Walls & Ceilings announces the 2026 Women Who Build honorees, recognizing outstanding women who are transforming the wall and ceiling industry through leadership, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Women Who Build celebrates the leaders shaping the future-from business owners and executives to project managers, estimators and skilled tradeswomen-who are strengthening companies, mentoring the next generation and advancing the industry forward. These professionals represent the full spectrum of talent shaping today's built environment and redefining what leadership looks like in construction.

The program honors women across all career stages and roles who demonstrate:

Leadership Excellence - Driving business growth, operational innovation and team development that elevates company performance and culture.

Technical Mastery - Advancing installation techniques, improving safety standards and expanding product knowledge to set new benchmarks for quality and craftsmanship.

Industry Impact - Contributing to workforce development, advocacy efforts and community engagement initiatives that strengthen the industry.

Mentorship and Vision - Championing diversity and inclusion while creating meaningful pathways for future industry leaders.

Whether they are running multi-million-dollar contracting firms, managing complex commercial projects, developing breakthrough building solutions or training the next generation of craftspeople, the 2026 honorees exemplify the expertise, resilience and determination that continue to move the walls and ceilings sector forward.

2026 Women Who Build Honorees

  • Jessica Azarelo, Founder and CEO, Attic Queen, Oldsmar, Fla.

  • Yamila Bertoniere, President, Jason Bertoniere Inc., Metairie, La.

  • Jacquelynn Cadena, Owner, Cadena Inc., North Little Rock, Ark.

  • Sheila Cross, Innovator and Founder, Muddskip, Colleyville, Texas

  • Lydia Crowder, Social Media Influencer and Educator, Drywall Shorty, Boseman, Mont.

  • Kim DeBacco, Senior Acoustical Estimator/Project Manager, TP Acoustics Inc., Phoenix

  • Daana Denzel, Owner, Denzel Northwest LLC, Seattle

  • Karina Eshilian, Senior Business Development Specialist, Performance Contracting Inc., Lenexa, Kan.

  • Tiina Freeman, CAE, Director of Strategic Communications & Operations, Northwest Wall and Ceiling Bureau, Mercer Island, Wash.

  • Ashley Ham, Senior Project Manager, J & J Acoustics Inc., Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

  • Kelly Kertz, Drywall Finisher, IUPAT, Festus, Mo.

  • Eve Biggers-Lewis, Director of Risk Management, Curtis Partition Corp., Chicago

  • Sarah Nichols, Director of Operations and Estimating, Robert A. Aird Inc., Frederick, Md.

  • Carol Schary, President & Owner, Nathan Kimmel Company LLC, Philadelphia

  • Carmen Valencia, Director of Marketing and Communications, Wall And Ceiling Alliance, Washington

  • Tabitha Weaver, Marketing & Merchandising, AMES Tool, Orlando, Fla.

  • Sierra De Sousa, Vice President of Finance, Maxan Interior Systems, Surrey, BC, Canada

The 2026 Women Who Build honorees are featured in the March 2026 issue of Walls & Ceilings and across the brand's digital platforms, where readers can explore their career journeys, achievements and insights for the next generation of industry professionals.

"Women Who Build shines a spotlight on the professionals whose work is literally shaping our built environment," said Walls & Ceilings Executive Director Jill Bloom. "These honorees are not only leaders within their organizations, but powerful advocates for progress across the entire industry. Their impact is measurable in stronger businesses, safer jobsites and a more resilient future for the industry."

Meet the 2026 Women Who Build Honorees

About Walls & Ceilings

Since 1938, Walls & Ceilings has been "The Voice of the Industry," serving contractors, architects, distributors and manufacturers in the wall and ceiling market. Through its digital print and event platforms, the brand delivers timely news, technical expertise and business insights that support innovation and growth across the industry. For more information, visit www.wconline.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tanja Kern
Strategic Content Editor, Walls & Ceilings
417.818.4429
kernt@bnpmedia.com

SOURCE: Walls & Ceilings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/walls-and-ceilings-announces-2026-women-who-build-honorees-1147420

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.