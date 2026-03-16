Walls & Ceilings Announces 2026 Women Who Build Honorees

Program Recognizes Exceptional Women Transforming the Wall and Ceiling Industry Through Leadership, Innovation and Dedication

BIRMINGHAM, MI / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Walls & Ceilings announces the 2026 Women Who Build honorees, recognizing outstanding women who are transforming the wall and ceiling industry through leadership, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Women Who Build celebrates the leaders shaping the future-from business owners and executives to project managers, estimators and skilled tradeswomen-who are strengthening companies, mentoring the next generation and advancing the industry forward. These professionals represent the full spectrum of talent shaping today's built environment and redefining what leadership looks like in construction.

The program honors women across all career stages and roles who demonstrate:

Leadership Excellence - Driving business growth, operational innovation and team development that elevates company performance and culture.

Technical Mastery - Advancing installation techniques, improving safety standards and expanding product knowledge to set new benchmarks for quality and craftsmanship.

Industry Impact - Contributing to workforce development, advocacy efforts and community engagement initiatives that strengthen the industry.

Mentorship and Vision - Championing diversity and inclusion while creating meaningful pathways for future industry leaders.

Whether they are running multi-million-dollar contracting firms, managing complex commercial projects, developing breakthrough building solutions or training the next generation of craftspeople, the 2026 honorees exemplify the expertise, resilience and determination that continue to move the walls and ceilings sector forward.

2026 Women Who Build Honorees

Jessica Azarelo, Founder and CEO, Attic Queen, Oldsmar, Fla.

Yamila Bertoniere, President, Jason Bertoniere Inc., Metairie, La.

Jacquelynn Cadena, Owner, Cadena Inc., North Little Rock, Ark.

Sheila Cross, Innovator and Founder, Muddskip, Colleyville, Texas

Lydia Crowder, Social Media Influencer and Educator, Drywall Shorty, Boseman, Mont.

Kim DeBacco, Senior Acoustical Estimator/Project Manager, TP Acoustics Inc., Phoenix

Daana Denzel, Owner, Denzel Northwest LLC, Seattle

Karina Eshilian, Senior Business Development Specialist, Performance Contracting Inc., Lenexa, Kan.

Tiina Freeman, CAE, Director of Strategic Communications & Operations, Northwest Wall and Ceiling Bureau, Mercer Island, Wash.

Ashley Ham, Senior Project Manager, J & J Acoustics Inc., Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

Kelly Kertz, Drywall Finisher, IUPAT, Festus, Mo.

Eve Biggers-Lewis, Director of Risk Management, Curtis Partition Corp., Chicago

Sarah Nichols, Director of Operations and Estimating, Robert A. Aird Inc., Frederick, Md.

Carol Schary, President & Owner, Nathan Kimmel Company LLC, Philadelphia

Carmen Valencia, Director of Marketing and Communications, Wall And Ceiling Alliance, Washington

Tabitha Weaver, Marketing & Merchandising, AMES Tool, Orlando, Fla.

Sierra De Sousa, Vice President of Finance, Maxan Interior Systems, Surrey, BC, Canada

The 2026 Women Who Build honorees are featured in the March 2026 issue of Walls & Ceilings and across the brand's digital platforms, where readers can explore their career journeys, achievements and insights for the next generation of industry professionals.

"Women Who Build shines a spotlight on the professionals whose work is literally shaping our built environment," said Walls & Ceilings Executive Director Jill Bloom. "These honorees are not only leaders within their organizations, but powerful advocates for progress across the entire industry. Their impact is measurable in stronger businesses, safer jobsites and a more resilient future for the industry."

Meet the 2026 Women Who Build Honorees

About Walls & Ceilings

Since 1938, Walls & Ceilings has been "The Voice of the Industry," serving contractors, architects, distributors and manufacturers in the wall and ceiling market. Through its digital print and event platforms, the brand delivers timely news, technical expertise and business insights that support innovation and growth across the industry. For more information, visit www.wconline.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tanja Kern

Strategic Content Editor, Walls & Ceilings

417.818.4429

kernt@bnpmedia.com

SOURCE: Walls & Ceilings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/walls-and-ceilings-announces-2026-women-who-build-honorees-1147420