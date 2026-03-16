Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - SUA Holdings Limited ("SUA" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved an alteration to the Company's share structure by consolidating all of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of twenty (20) old common shares for one (1) new common share. The share consolidation will reduce the 306,138,320 shares of the Company currently issued and outstanding to approximately 15,306,916 shares. Any fraction of a share will be cancelled and rounded to the nearest whole number such that anything less than ½ is rounded down and ½ or greater is rounded up. The share consolidation will be implemented on March 17, 2026. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged following the consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 78485H201 and the new ISIN number will be CA78485H2019 for the post-consolidation common shares. Management believes that the share consolidation is necessary to provide the Company with a share structure that will better attract capital financing and that will provide for future growth opportunities.

Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, providing instructions on how to exchange their share certificates representing pre-consolidation common shares for new share certificates or Direct Registration Advice (DRS) representing post-consolidation common shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation. No action is required by non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their Common Shares through an intermediary) to affect the consolidation. The letter of transmittal will also be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

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This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of SUA Holdings Limited.

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Forward-Looking Statement

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address such matters as future events or developments that the Company expects, including but not limited to statements with respect to the consolidation and the timing of the consolidation and the consolidation ratio. are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors of which are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, this forward-looking information. Although management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include such matters as continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performances, achievements or events not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288551

Source: SUA Holdings Limited