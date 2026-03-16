The Chinese manufacturer said its new Star Shine I system is already available in Europe and can operate at speeds of 10-18 m/min, performing cleaning routes of up to 3 km round trip and 9 km in a single direction.Chinese solar tracker manufacturer Arctech Solar has introduced its Star Shine I photovoltaic plant cleaning robot in the European market, featuring an autonomous operating system designed for utility-scale solar installations. The system operates in a timer-controlled dry-cleaning mode and can move at speeds of 10 to 18 meters per minute. "It achieves a cleaning efficiency of more than ...

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