The system enables measurements under controlled irradiance, spectrum, and temperature conditions. It can combine 0.4% spatial irradiance uniformity, 500 ms illumination pulses, and dynamic I-V acquisition to accurately test high-capacitance photovoltaic modules in a single pulse, according to Ciemat. Spain Spain's Center for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (CIEMAT) has commissioned a state-of-the-art large-area solar simulator designed for the electrical characterization of commercial photovoltaic modules and the experimental study of emerging PV technologies, the institute ...

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