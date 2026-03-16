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PR Newswire
16.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
104 Leser
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TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Director Dealing

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 16

Date: 16 March 2026
Company: Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund
Subject:Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

16 March 2026

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Mr Simon Richard Class
b) Position / status Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund
c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares GG00BJVDZ946
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.8460 25,000
d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A
e) Date of the transaction 16/03/2026
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
g) Currency GBP - British Pound

Following these acquisitions, Mr Class's total holding will be 100,000 shares in the Company.

Enquiries

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL +44 (0)1481 745001


© 2026 PR Newswire
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