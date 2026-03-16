Benevity Unveils New AI and Management Features Designed to Streamline Global Grantmaking

CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity Inc., the leader in global corporate purpose software, today announced two significant updates to its granting ecosystem: the debut of AI-powered Grant Summaries for program administrators and a new Grant Application Management feature for nonprofits.

These updates arrive as the scale of corporate giving continues to expand. In 2025, the Benevity platform saw a significant spike in grantmaking volume, up more than 14% year over year, reflecting a broader shift toward more active and responsive community investment. The response to these new tools has been immediate, with more than 30% of Benevity grantmaking clients using the AI-powered feature within a week of its release.

"Corporate grantmaking isn't just growing; it's evolving. As the stakes rise, the industry demands more than just tools-it needs a stable, natively integrated ecosystem that removes the friction between intent and impact," said Candace Worley, Benevity Chief Product Officer. "We continue to invest in our unified infrastructure where AI-driven efficiency meets enterprise-grade capability and reliability. By shortening the distance between a company's resources and a nonprofit's mission, we're ensuring that technology isn't just a facilitator, but the ultimate catalyst for purpose at work."

Solving information overload for grant-makers

For corporate social impact teams, the single biggest challenge is often the sheer volume of information. As grant applications become more frequent and detailed, the manual work required to review them can delay critical funding.

Benevity's new AI-powered Grant Summaries, available within Benevity Grants Management, incorporates generative AI to provide a structured overview of an application's purpose, funding needs, and intended impact. This enhancement at the beginning of the grant review process allows program admins to more quickly sort to complete proposals, assess how a proposal aligns with specific funding goals and allows for more time on grant program alignment and potential program impact.

Improving the grant-seeker experience

A healthy granting ecosystem requires efficiency on both sides. For nonprofits, the administrative work behind securing a grant is mission-critical but often overwhelming. To address this, Benevity has launched a new grant application management feature in the Benevity Causes Portal. This update closes the "visibility gap" for nonprofits by providing a single source of truth to see applications submitted via Benevity Grants Management programs and the status and actions required. Prominent alerts flag when an application action is required, such as a resubmission or a follow-up survey, helping reduce the risk of missed deadlines or lost funding.

Recent research from Benevity Impact Labs shows that while 74% of organizations report using grantmaking best practices, only 51% believe they're truly effective in applying them. This gap underscores the need for solutions that streamline administration on both sides of the grant relationship. By evolving its grants management products, Benevity is helping companies and nonprofits collaborate more seamlessly, shorten the distance between review and impact, and dedicate more energy to building resilient, long-term granting programs that strengthen communities.

Benevity will be demonstrating and previewing these and other Grants Management enhancements at the PEAK Grantmaking conference in late March, where impact leaders can experience firsthand how the Benevity Enterprise Impact Platform continues to streamline grant program pathways from application to impact.

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in enterprise social impact software. Benevity's all-in-one platform empowers the world's most purpose-driven companies to seamlessly integrate corporate social responsibility into their core business strategy - driving measurable, scalable, and lasting impact. Benevity has supported more than $44 billion to more than 560,000 nonprofit organizations and enabled over 7.7 million changemakers worldwide since 2008, empowering organizations to build trust, engage employees, boost retention, and drive innovation. Its unified platform supports giving, volunteering, granting, and employee mobilization - backed by intelligent insights and a secure, global infrastructure. For more information, visit www.benevity.com .