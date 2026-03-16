Fire Stopping Materials Market worth $2.47 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Fire Stopping Materials Market by Type (Mortar, Sealant, Cast-in Devices, Boards, Putty & Putty Pads, Collars, Wrap/Strips, Other Types), Application (Mechanical, Plumbing, Electrical, Other Applications), End-use Industry (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', the fire stopping materials Market is projected to grow from USD 1.87 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 2.47 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.

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Fire Stopping Materials Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 1.87 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.47 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.7%

Fire Stopping Materials Market Trends & Insights:

Increased development of high-rise buildings and complex infrastructures is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the fire stopping materials market. Today's buildings have complex mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, resulting in several penetrations in fire-rated walls and floors. This has resulted in the increased demand for fire stopping materials. Fire stopping materials include fire stop sealants, mortars, boards, and wraps used to close the openings and maintain the fire compartmentation of buildings to prevent the spread of fire and smoke. As the world is witnessing urbanization, complex infrastructures like large commercial buildings, hospitals, airports, and data centers continue to grow in size, thereby boosting the fire stopping materials market.

Asia Pacific dominated the fire stopping materials market with a share of 35.6% in terms of value in 2024.

The putty and putty pads segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The electrical segment dominated the fire stopping materials market with a share of 35.3% in terms of value in 2024.

The commercial segment held the largest share of the fire stopping materials market.

Hilti Corporation, 3M, Sika AG, Etex Group, and RPM International Inc. are star players in the fire stopping materials market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Everkem Diversified Products and RWC (Holdrite) have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

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Sealants accounted for the largest share in the global fire stopping materials market in 2024

The increasing trend of constructing high-rise buildings and intricate infrastructures such as airports, hospitals, data centers, and business centers is significantly contributing to the fire stopping materials market. Such structures are characterized by a large number of electrical wires, ducts, and piping systems that pass through the walls and floors of the structures. Such structures are vulnerable to fire and smoke hazards. Fire stopping materials are required to seal these areas and ensure that fire resistance is maintained in such structures. With rapid urbanization and investment in state-of-the-art infrastructures in various regions, fire stopping solutions are utilized in structures to ensure safety.

Sealants accounted for the largest share in the global fire stopping materials market in 2024

The type segment of the fire stopping materials market is dominated by sealants, mainly due to their high degree of versatility, ease of use, and sealing effectiveness. They are commonly employed for sealing joints, gaps, and openings around cables, pipes, ducts, and construction joints to stop the spread of fire, smoke, and toxic gases. Fire stopping sealants are compatible with several construction materials, including concrete, metal, and drywall, thereby increasing their use in residential, commercial, and industrial establishments. They are also flexible, thus enabling them to adapt to movement and thermal expansion, thus becoming the first choice for use in modern construction.

Electrical segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the fire stopping materials market during the forecast period

The electrical segment has the highest CAGR in the application segment of the fire stopping materials market, as it is growing rapidly with the development of infrastructure in modern buildings and industrial facilities. The installation of power cables, data cables, and communication systems in buildings and industrial facilities creates many openings in the walls and floors, which need to be sealed to prevent the spread of fire and smoke during emergencies. The development of data centers, smart buildings, and renewable energy systems has also increased the demand for fire stopping materials in the electrical segment.

Commercial segment accounted for the largest share in the global fire stopping materials market in 2024

The commercial end-use industry leads in the fire stopping materials market due to the sheer number of high-occupancy buildings that need to be equipped with highly sophisticated fire protection systems. These include offices, shopping malls, hospitals, hotels, and educational institutions. These structures have intricate networks of electrical cables, HVAC systems, and plumbing installations that create numerous penetrations in walls and floors. These penetrations create a demand for fire stopping materials. Secondly, there is a stringent requirement for fire safety regulations and building codes for commercial establishments. Fire stopping materials must be used in such structures to prevent the spread of fire and smoke. As the construction of commercial infrastructure continues to grow around the world, so does the demand for fire stopping materials in this segment.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global fire stopping materials market in 2024

North America is the largest market for fire stopping materials, and this is due to the presence of stringent building codes and fire safety regulations in this region, which require certified passive fire protection systems to be incorporated into residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. The stringent fire safety regulations and building codes, which are enforced by various organizations such as the National Fire Protection Association and UL Solutions, require fire stopping materials to be effective in preventing fire and smoke spread through building penetrations and joints. Furthermore, this region has an already established construction industry with significant investments in commercial infrastructure, healthcare centers, and data centers. The strong presence of major fire protection material manufacturers and renovation activities in aging infrastructure are also contributing factors to the high usage of fire stopping materials in this region.

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Key Players

Prominent companies include Hilti Corporation (Liechtenstein), 3M (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Etex Group (Belgium), RPM International Inc. (US), Armacell (Luxembourg), Specified Technologies Inc. (US), Quelfire (UK), Fischer Group (Germany), ROCKWOOL Group (Denmark), Owens Corning (Finland), ZAPP-ZIMMERMANN GmbH (Germany), TGroup (Australia), BOSS Passive Fire (Australia), Saverto Holding GmbH (Germany), and Tenmat Ltd (UK).

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