TNO has launched Perovion Technologies to industrialize lightweight, flexible perovskite solar cells, targeting niche applications where conventional panels are unsuitable. The company plans to build the first roll-to-roll perovskite solar cell manufacturing facility in the Netherlands by 2030.Dutch research institute Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) has announced the creation of Perovion Technologies, a new company dedicated to industrializing solar cells based on lightweight and flexible perovskite materials. The spin-off aims to bring the technology from laboratory-scale ...

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