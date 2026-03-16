DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Launches Wholesale Division; Vertically Integrated Design and Production Capabilities Deliver Faster Fulfillment & Industry-Leading Margins for Boutiques, Retailers & Designers

Curated designer collections from Oleg Cassini, Viola Chan Couture, & Vera Wang Bride debut alongside private label & third-party production opportunities for wholesale partnerships from boutiques to national retailers

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announces the official expansion of its wholesale and private label program, a strategic evolution designed to empower independent boutiques and scale enterprise accounts globally. David's wholesale expansion represents a natural evolution of the company's "Aisle to Algorithm" transformation and leverages David's unique advantage: ownership of its own design centers and production capabilities. By maintaining the full lifecycle, from concept and patternmaking to manufacturing and shipping, David's Bridal delivers elevated quality, faster fulfillment, and stronger margin structures for its partners. By focusing on independent shops and enterprise accounts, the brand is transforming from a legacy retailer into a vital resource for national and international partners.

The initial wholesale offering features capsule collections of more than 50 gowns across the company's designer portfolio, including iconic brands Vera Wang Bride , Oleg Cassini, and Viola Chan Couture , developed exclusively for David's Bridal wholesale partners and separate from the collections sold in David's Bridal stores or on Davidsbridal.com . The collections feature inclusive sizing from 0-30 for Oleg Cassini and Viola Chan Couture, and 0-22 for Vera Wang bride, powered by David's proprietary fit technology, which allows gowns to scale across sizes while maintaining the original structure, silhouette, and design integrity. With vertically integrated design and production capabilities, David's Bridal can also deliver reliable fulfillment timelines for partners, including standard production windows and expedited rush options. The collections span a suggested retail price range of approximately $1,000-$6,000, offering boutiques a premium positioning with a competitive price architecture.

In addition to designer capsules, David's is offering curated private-label programs and white-label opportunities, enabling boutiques and enterprise accounts to develop boutique-branded collections across categories, including bridal gowns, bridesmaids, accessories, and veils.

"Wholesale allows us to bring the full strength of our vertically integrated design and production platform to retail partners around the world," said Kelly Cook, CEO of David's Bridal. "We were so proud when our first small business wholesale client shared with us, 'so grateful for David's - you are literally saving me double digits on margin,' That is what it is all about. We want to provide glorious, stunning, fabulous gowns to all brides - regardless if they buy it directly from us or from one of our amazing boutique partners. Our new wholesale division - which pairs exclusive collections with strong margins and reliable fulfillment timelines enabled by our vertically integrated production platform - creates a powerful new model where independent boutiques, small businesses, and national retailers can offer differentiated products and grow alongside us."

Unlike traditional bridal designers, Pearl by David's, the company's wholesale and B2B engine, will provide partners with:

Industry-leading margin opportunity

Clear lead-time charts for samples and order placements

Reliable fulfillment timelines, including standard production windows and expedited rush delivery options enabled by David's vertically integrated design and manufacturing capabilities

Affiliate sales program for boutiques, allowing partners to link additional products on their site and earn 20% commission

Protection from tariff-driven cost volatility through vertically integrated production

By owning its design and production centers, David's can maintain quality control while insulating partners from many external cost pressures - a critical advantage in today's global sourcing environment.

"This platform allows us to bring the strength of our design and manufacturing capabilities to a broader retail ecosystem," added Elina Vilk, President and Chief Business Officer. "From boutique-exclusive designer capsules to private label programs and store-in-store opportunities, we're creating a wholesale model that delivers both product differentiation and real business value for our partners."

Full-Service Partnership: Beyond the Gown

David's Bridal is pairing product with powerful operational and marketing support to ensure boutiques across the globe are best serving their customers. This holistic support system is designed to help boutiques maximize conversion, drive traffic, and deliver exceptional bridal experiences. Wholesale partners will receive:

High-Res product imagery

Invites to quarterly social media and marketing webinars to increase their following and engagement through best practices

Media kits and co-branded storytelling assets

Technology integration support, including access to Pearl Planner tools and appointment booking

Appointment-setting and affiliate marketing opportunities

In-store selling resources, including: Style cheat sheets and key talking points Fit notes and alterations guidance Size and measurement guides "Why Brides Love This Style" messaging



David's Bridal will exclusively debut its wholesale assortment including Vera Wang Bride, Oleg Cassini and Viola Chan Couture for the first time at One Fine Day Bridal Market on April 8th and 9th, along with showcasing exclusive new offerings during New York Bridal Fashion Week (NYBFW) on April 6th. Show attendees, Boutique owners and buyers are encouraged to book their New York Bridal Fashion Week appointments now to experience the collections firsthand -- Voila Chan [ HERE ], Oleg Cassani [ HERE ], and Vera Wang Bride [ HERE ].

MEDIA KIT

David's Bridal Wholesale Partnership Contact

boutiquesales@dbi.com

David's Bridal Media Contact

mediarequests@dbi.com

About David's Bridal

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform, transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research, and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/davids-bridal-launches-wholesale-division-vertically-integrated-design-1148009