Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (the "Company" or "RFG") is pleased to announce that our Auditor HML PLT has completed and issued the audit report for the outstanding financial year ended June 30, 2025 ("FY2025") to the Board. The audit report contains an unqualified audit opinion.

Key Financial Performance and Stability

Despite the significant challenges posed by a complex global economic and regulatory environment, the Company has achieved a milestone turnaround. For the financial year ended June 30, 2025, Raffles Financial Group is proud to report a total comprehensive income of S$10.14 million.

Key highlights from the audited accounts

Total Comprehensive Income: The Company recorded a net income of S$95,938, incorporated with a substantial unrealized gain on investments of S$10.90 million and foreign currency translation loss of S$0.85 million, resulting in a total comprehensive income of S$10.14 million for FY2025.

Strong Liquidity Position: As of June 30, 2025, the Company maintains a robust balance sheet with net current assets exceeding S$47.3 million and net assets of S$46.4 million. The net assets comprised primarily of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI"). This strong liquidity position provides a solid foundation for the Company to resume and expand its supply chain fintech services.

Resumption of Trading

With the completion of the audit for FY2025, the Company will immediately proceed with applications to the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the OTCQX for the resumption of trading of its common shares. This step marks a critical move toward restoring regular market activity and providing liquidity for our shareholders.

Commitment to Stakeholders

The Board of Directors and Management wish to express their deepest gratitude to all shareholders and stakeholders.

"The past years have been undeniably difficult as we navigated various corporate and regulatory hurdles," said the Board of Directors. "We sincerely thank our investors for their unwavering patience and support during this period. The successful completion of this audit and our return to a positive comprehensive income position reflect the resilience of Raffles Financial Group. We are now focused on leveraging our S$47 million+ in current assets to drive our fintech initiatives forward."

About Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) Raffles Financial Group is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Purchasable under the stock symbol (CSE: RICH).

On behalf of the RFG Board of Directors

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the Canadian Securities Purchase nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Purchase) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements' or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words 'could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288677

Source: Raffles Financial Group Limited