Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - SRO Motorsports America and GT World Challenge America powered by AWS are excited to announce a new strategic partnership with CieloVision, a cutting-edge AI and spatial intelligence company focused on transforming physical environments through real-time data and actionable insights.

As part of the partnership, CieloVision will serve as the presenting sponsor of SRO GT World Texas at Circuit of The Americas, officially branded as CieloVision SRO GT World Texas powered by Samsung. Furthermore, CieloVision will host exclusive technology experiences at this venue and other key locations throughout the season. The CieloVision team will bring leading executives and industry decision-makers into the SRO America paddock to experience world-class GT racing while engaging in high-level networking opportunities and product demonstrations.





CieloVision will serve as the presenting sponsor of SRO GT World Texas at Circuit of The Americas, officially branded as CieloVision SRO GT World Texas powered by Samsung.

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This collaboration marks a major step forward in bringing next-generation interactive AI features to GT racing fans and spectators across live events and digital platforms. The partnership will explore the integration of CieloVision's advanced AI capabilities into SRO America's fan experiences, empowering interactive engagement, personalized content delivery, and real-time responsiveness during events. Additionally, these features will enhance operational efficiency and drive new innovations on the competition side of SRO America's business.

"Motorsport is one of the most exciting real-time environments on the planet, which makes it an ideal proving ground for spatial intelligence," said Imre Szenttornyay, CEO of CieloVision. "Together with SRO America, we're transforming the racing environment into an intelligent network of AI-powered SmartSignage, sensors, and real-time analytics that elevate fan engagement while giving operators powerful insight into how their venues perform. In short, we're turning racetracks into intelligent environments that can see, measure, and respond in real time."

CieloVision transforms existing infrastructure into a rule-driven orchestration layer that harnesses AI analytics, computer vision and automation to deliver real-time operational clarity and inform actionable business decisions across multiple industries.

"We're thrilled to partner with CieloVision to elevate fan engagement into something truly interactive and dynamic," said Greg Gill, CEO and President of SRO America. "This partnership blends our passion for unforgettable experiences with CieloVision's best-in-class AI capabilities, which will open the door to innovative ways fans can interact with the live content we provide, the spectacular venues we travel to, and each other. We pride ourselves on delivering the best GT racing in the world, and this partnership will only further elevate what we offer."

"Our continued partnership with CieloVision builds on our shared mission to transform the future of retail," said Mark Kelly, Head of Enterprise Sales - Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. "Together, we are combining cutting-edge technology and solutions to deliver deeper, AI-powered insights that create more efficient operations and dynamic experiences."

The partnership underscores the mutual dedication to innovation from both organizations, and the importance and value of setting new standards in the sports and entertainment industry.

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About SRO America

SRO Motorsports Group is the global leader in GT racing, with over 30 years at the forefront of the sport. Operating premier series across Europe, America, Asia, and Australia, SRO oversees competition from GT1 to GT4 and touring cars, while stewarding iconic events like the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa and co-organising the FIA Motorsport Games. Founded and led by Stéphane Ratel, SRO drives world-class racing from offices across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the United States.

About CieloVision

CieloVision is a spatial intelligence platform that turns existing cameras into real-time business insight. By automatically surfacing operational issues and customer behavior as they happen, the platform helps organizations act faster, reduce manual effort, and improve in-store experiences. When integrated with Samsung VXT, CieloVision enables digital displays to respond dynamically to real-world conditions in real-time.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288669

Source: CieloVision