Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, was recently named to the UK's Best Workplaces 2026 list by Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, ranking 27 in the Large Organization category on this year's list.

"Earning this recognition for seven years in a row speaks to the strength of our people and the values that shape our culture at Ryan," said Tom Shave, President of Ryan's European and Asia-Pacific Operations. "This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where team members feel supported, inspired, and empowered to succeed-both for one another and for the clients we serve."

Over the past year, Ryan has accelerated its growth across the UK, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the market and the professionals who drive its success. The Firm expanded its UK property tax capabilities through strategic acquisitions and strengthened its leadership team with key appointments across corporate tax, VAT, employment tax, innovation funding, property tax, and tax technology. These investments enhance technical depth, broaden career pathways, and support a collaborative, high-performance environment that enables Ryan to deliver exceptional results for clients across the UK.

Great Place To Work performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses, alongside Culture Audit submissions from leaders at each company, to create the UK's Best Workplaces 2026 list. The data was used to benchmark the effectiveness of participating companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees experience. Only those businesses who achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces status.

To view the complete list of companies recognized in 2026, click here.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification, Best Workplaces Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 7,100 professionals and associates serves over 74,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316571627/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Allie Bandemer

Senior Specialist, Public Relations and External Communications

Ryan

331.251.1050

allie.bandemer@ryan.com