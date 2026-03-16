Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Hiring of Industry Executive as Chief Revenue Officer

RUTLAND, Vt., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, today announced that Christopher A. Rains has joined its executive leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

"I am excited to have Chris join the Casella team and take on this critical role overseeing and integrating all revenue-generating functions across sales, marketing, and customer care," said Edmond "Ned" Coletta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Casella. "His experience, leadership, and customer-centric approach will be invaluable as we continue advancing our strategic priorities and delivering greater value for our customers, shareholders, and the communities we serve."

Mr. Rains brings more than two decades of senior commercial, operational, and customer-focused leadership experience across Fortune 300, private equity-backed, and founder-led organizations. He has a proven track record of driving profitable revenue growth, building high-performing teams, and leading complex organizational transformations.

Prior to joining Casella, Mr. Rains served as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sales Excellence at Hidden Harbor Capital Partners, where he led revenue growth initiatives across more than 20 portfolio companies and implemented scalable sales processes to enhance commercial performance.

Mr. Rains previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Keter Environmental Services, where he oversaw a $650 million operating platform and more than 450 employees, leading initiatives to scale operations and improve profitability.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Rains served as Vice President of Sales at United States Steel Corporation, where he was responsible for commercial strategy, business development, and sales operations. Prior to U.S. Steel, he spent more than 20 years at Republic Services, Inc., holding several senior leadership roles including Vice President of Customer Experience, Area President, and Region Vice President of Sales, where he led large operating regions and enterprise customer experience initiatives across the company's national platform.

Mr. Rains holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Delta State University and is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certified through Villanova University.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For more information, visit www.casella.com.