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WKN: A2QHTQ | ISIN: US87969B1017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.03.26 | 17:47
4,050 US-Dollar
-5,48 % -0,235
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TELOS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELOS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Telos Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings

ASHBURN, Va., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations, has posted its 2025 fourth quarter and full year financial results on its investor relations website at https://investors.telos.com.

Telos will host a live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results today, March 16, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p99edfa3/.

Related presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website. In addition, an archived webcast will be posted on the website approximately two hours after the live event concludes.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world's most security-conscious organizations with efficient, adaptable, and secure solutions that safeguard people, systems, and information. We deliver advanced capabilities across cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) with Xacta®; identity and biometric solutions; secure networks and communications; and TSA PreCheck® enrollment services. Serving the U.S. federal government, regulated industries, and global enterprises, Telos helps customers stay ahead of evolving threats, accelerate compliance, and achieve mission success. Driven by purpose and guided by our core values, we build trusted partnerships, deliver superior solutions, and help create a more secure, interconnected world. Learn more at www.telos.com.

Media: media@telos.com
Investors: InvestorRelations@telos.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

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Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
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