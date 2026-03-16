Merit Medical Systems, Inc.: Merit Medical Launches the Resilience Through-the-Scope Esophageal Stent

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader of healthcare technology, today announced the US commercial release of the Resilience Through-the-Scope (TTS) Esophageal Stent.

The Resilience stent is the newest product in Merit's Endoscopy portfolio, joining a comprehensive offering of treatment options for patients with disease in the esophagus. The new stent is indicated for treatment of esophageal fistulas and strictures (narrowing) caused by malignant tumors.

Esophageal cancer is the sixth most common cause of cancer deaths worldwide.1 Symptoms of esophageal cancer include trouble swallowing, regurgitation, and chest pain. These gradually worsen over time, with an increase in pain when swallowing as the esophagus narrows from the growing cancer.

To care for this patient population, the Resilience stent was developed with proprietary anti-migration flanges to anchor the stent in place.2,3 In addition, it is designed to demonstrate the greatest migration resistance among currently available TTS stents.

A single-handed deployment system provides clinicians with control for easy and accurate placement.2 To meet a variety of clinical needs, Resilience is the only stent on the market offered in sizes 14 mm x 50 mm, 17 mm x 50 mm, and 20 mm x 50 mm.2

Learn more about Resilience.

"The Resilience TTS Esophageal Stent fulfills an unmet need with its unique sizes, design, easy-to-use delivery system, and anti-migration properties," said Stuart K Amateau, MD, PhD, Professor and Chief Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN.

The Resilience stent addresses several well-known clinical disadvantages of currently available TTS esophageal stents," said Martha G. Aronson, Merit's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This launch signifies another step forward in the rapidly growing TTS stent-technology market. At Merit, we continually strive to understand clinical needs and deliver innovation that advances the care patients receive."

1. Huang et al. 2021. "Global Burden, Risk Factors, and Trends of Esophageal Cancer: An Analysis of Cancer Registries from 48 Countries." Cancers (Basel) 13, no. 1 (Jan): 141. doi: 10.3390/cancers13010141.

2. Bench Data on File.

3. Mozafari et al. 2018. "Migration Resistance of Esophageal Stents: The Role of Stent Design." Comput Biol Med 100 (Sept): 43-49. doi: 10.1016/j.compbiomed.2018.06.031.

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,600 people worldwide.

CONTACTS

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Merit Medical

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ICR Healthcare

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