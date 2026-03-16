Algorhythm Holdings, Inc.: SemiCab Appoints Jonathan Miller to Lead U.S. Go-to-Market Strategy for Apex SaaS Platform

Seasoned Logistics Executive Joins to Accelerate Adoption of AI-Powered Freight Optimization in the U.S.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. ("Algorhythm") (NASDAQ: RIME) - a leading AI technology company, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Miller as Vice President of U.S. Sales for its flagship SaaS platform, SemiCab Apex. Miller brings almost 30 years of logistics and freight technology leadership experience including senior roles at DAT Freight & Analytics, FourKites, GT Nexus, E2open, One Network, and i2 Technologies.

In this new role, Miller will be responsible for driving enterprise adoption of Apex in the U.S. market, building a high-performance sales organization, and forging partnerships across the shipper, carrier, and 3PL ecosystem.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jonathan to the team at a pivotal moment in our growth," said Ajesh Kapoor, CEO of SemiCab Holdings. "He's a proven leader in freight technology sales with a deep understanding of the customer challenges we're solving with Apex-namely, how to reduce waste, improve margins, and scale efficiently through automation and AI."

SemiCab Apex brings the power of SemiCab's Collaborative Transportation Platform-already deployed with Fortune 500 customers in India-to the U.S. as a SaaS product. The platform enables logistics service providers (LSPs), shippers, and carriers to reduce empty miles, optimize network performance, and achieve operational leverage without adding headcount.

Miller's appointment follows a string of major product milestones and new contract wins for SemiCab as it expands from a managed services business in India into a global providers of logistics solutions with its AI-driven freight optimization platform.

"I've spent my career helping shippers and carriers navigate an increasingly complex logistics landscape," said Jonathan Miller. "What drew me to SemiCab was the opportunity to work on a transformative platform that doesn't just digitize freight-it reimagines how multi-enterprise networks operate. I'm excited to bring Apex to market and help customers reduce waste and unlock smarter, more sustainable growth."

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab's AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

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