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WKN: A2DW9M | ISIN: US4990491049 | Ticker-Symbol: KSX
Tradegate
13.03.26 | 12:50
46,000 Euro
+0,88 % +0,400
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,80046,00018:06
45,60046,00018:05
PR Newswire
16.03.2026 14:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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TRANSTEX Inc.: TRANSTEX Acquires FleetAero Assets from Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. and Announces Long-Term Partnership to Advance Fleet Efficiency Innovation

Transaction strengthens TRANSTEX's position as a leading North American
provider of integrated fleet-efficiency solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - TRANSTEX, a cleantech leader in emission-reducing solutions for the transportation sector, today announced the acquisition of FleetAero assets from Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX), one of North America's largest and most diversified freight carriers. The transaction was structured as an asset purchase and supports TRANSTEX's strategy to build one of the most comprehensive portfolios of fleet-efficiency technologies in North America.

The acquisition expands TRANSTEX's aerodynamic technology platform and strengthens its position as an integrated provider of fleet-efficiency solutions. As fleets face increasing pressure to reduce operating costs and meet tightening emissions standards, aerodynamic technologies offer one of the most immediate and cost-effective ways to improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions in heavy-duty trucking.

The agreement also establishes a long-term partnership between TRANSTEX and Knight-Swift focused on advancing fleet performance, accelerating technology validation, and driving continuous innovation aligned with fuel-efficiency and emissions-reduction objectives.

With more than 20 years of innovation in trailer aerodynamics, electric Auxiliary Power Units (eAPUs), and advanced thermoplastic composites, TRANSTEX continues to scale technologies designed to reduce fuel consumption, lower emissions, and improve fleet performance. The integration of FleetAero assets further strengthens the company's aerodynamic capabilities and expands its ability to deliver solutions validated through real-world fleet operations.

"This acquisition strengthens our position as a leading fleet-efficiency partner," said Mathieu Desjardins, President of TRANSTEX. "Partnering with Knight-Swift, an organization recognized for operational excellence and scale, allows us to accelerate innovation, validate technologies in real-world environments, and deliver measurable economic and environmental value to fleets. We look forward to supporting continued efficiency gains across their fleet while ensuring a seamless transition for stakeholders during the asset integration process."

Dave Williams, Senior Vice President of Equipment and Governmental Relations at Knight-Swift, added, ""Fleet efficiency is a core priority for Knight-Swift. TRANSTEX has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver solutions that perform in demanding, real-world conditions. We believe this long-term partnership will support continued innovation and drive measurable operational and environmental benefits across our fleet."

For more information about TRANSTEX, please visit https://transtex-llc.com

About TRANSTEX
TRANSTEX is a cleantech leader in the transportation sector, engineering emission-reducing solutions tailored to enhance fleet efficiency and to reduce costs. TRANSTEX has been innovating trailer aerodynamics, electric Auxiliary Power Units (eAPUs) and composite materials manufactured in North America for over 20 years. Through investment in R&D and patented technology, TRANSTEX delivers outstanding product performance and reliability, optimizing economic and environmental outcomes.

About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is one of North America's largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, offering truckload transportation, logistics, and LTL (less-than-truckload) services through its extensive network across the U.S. and Mexico.

SOURCE TRANSTEX Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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