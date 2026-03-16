Merced, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Safety Training Seminars, a trusted provider of life-saving education throughout California, is proud to announce the opening of its newest training location in Merced. The new CPR, BLS, ACLS, and First-Aid Certification School is now open at 755 E Yosemite Ave, Suite M3, Merced, CA 95340, bringing high-quality, hands-on safety training directly to the heart of Merced County.





Safety Training Seminars Opens a New CPR Certification School in Merced, CA



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The Merced CPR training center is designed to serve healthcare professionals, students, teachers, childcare providers, construction workers, and community members who need reliable, efficient certification options. The CPR classes are taught by experienced instructors and focus on real-world skills, confidence building, and practical application. Flexible scheduling, including weekday and weekend courses, makes it easier than ever for busy professionals and families to get certified locally.

Safety Training Seminars has built a strong reputation for delivering engaging, stress-free classes that meet workplace and regulatory requirements while maintaining a supportive learning environment. The new Merced location reflects the company's continued commitment to expanding access to essential emergency training in growing communities.

"Opening a school in Merced County is something we are truly excited about," said Laura Seidel, Owner of Safety Training Seminars. "This community deserves convenient access to professional safety training without having to travel long distances. Our goal is to support local healthcare workers, businesses, and residents by providing high-quality classes that empower people to respond confidently in emergencies."

The Merced facility offers modern equipment, small class sizes, and same-day CPR certification cards upon successful completion. Courses are ideal for both first-time students and those renewing expiring credentials.

With this expansion, Safety Training Seminars continues its mission of making life-saving CPR education accessible, practical, and community-focused. Residents and organizations throughout Merced County can now train close to home while receiving the same trusted instruction the company is known for statewide.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars provides CPR, BLS, ACLS, and First Aid certification courses in Merced. Their certified classes offer flexible scheduling, hands-on skills testing, and same-day certification, serving healthcare professionals, students, and the local community.

For more information, please visit safetytrainingseminars.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288674

Source: Plentisoft