One Identity is Recognized as a Progressive Company in the MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants for the Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Identity, one of the leading global providers of identity security and access management solutions, has been recognized as a 'Progressive Company' in the Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market on the 360Quadrants platform powered by MarketsandMarkets. This recognition underscores One Identity's strong product capabilities, unified identity security portfolio, and expanding role in helping enterprises secure identities, manage privileged access, and ensure compliance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

"One Identity has consistently demonstrated leadership through its integrated identity security portfolio, strong identity governance and privileged access management capabilities, and continuous innovation in identity-centric cybersecurity," said the 360Quadrants assessment team. "Its comprehensive portfolio and growing enterprise adoption across industries such as BFSI, healthcare, government, and critical infrastructure - highlight its significant market impact and continued innovation trajectory."

In recent years, One Identity has achieved major strategic milestones, including continuous enhancements to its unified identity security platform and expansion of its global customer base, supporting organizations in complex hybrid IT environments. The company has also strengthened its ecosystem through technology integrations and partnerships that enable secure identity governance, privileged access protection, and regulatory compliance across enterprise infrastructures.

One Identity stands out for its comprehensive identity security portfolio, including One Identity Manager, Safeguard, Active Roles, and OneLogin, delivering capabilities such as identity governance and administration (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), access management, and Active Directory security. With increasing enterprise focus on Zero Trust architectures and identity-first security strategies, One Identity continues to support organizations in managing digital identities, securing privileged accounts, and reducing identity-based cyber risks across modern IT environments.

Research Methodology

The 360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of key market players based on techno-commercial inputs from industry experts, customers, distributors, etc., along with secondary research comprising product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases. A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings to each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US$3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence potential clients' business decisions. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform aims to build a social network that connects industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Endpoint Security, Identity Verification, and Digital Forensics.

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