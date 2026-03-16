BingX Joins Next Block Expo as Gold Sponsor, Advancing Web3 Education and Global Community Engagement

PANAMA CITY, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency and Web3-AI company, today announced its participation in Next Block Expo as a Gold Sponsor. The event will take place on March 24-25, 2026, in Warsaw, Poland, bringing together leading innovators, builders, and industry experts from across the global Web3 ecosystem. Through this sponsorship, BingX is reinforcing its commitment supporting the growth of Web3 communities worldwide through education, innovation, and responsible access to digital asset markets.

As a Gold Sponsor, BingX will be present throughout the event, engaging with discussions on blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and the evolving digital finance landscape.

Next Block Expo has become one of Europe's key platforms for dialogue and collaboration across the blockchain, fintech, and Web3 sectors. Through its global presence at industry events like Next Block Expo, BingX continues to support initiatives that promote education, transparency, and responsible innovation within the Web3 ecosystem, aiming to support the development of a more open and sustainable digital financial landscape while empowering users with greater access to emerging technologies and global markets.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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