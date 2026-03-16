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ACCESS Newswire
16.03.2026 17:02 Uhr
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Dunlop Sports Americas: Play in Full Color with Srixon's Tour Ink Collection

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / SRIXON is bringing new energy to the course with the introduction of its Tour Ink Collection, a fresh lineup of soft goods featuring bold strokes and bright, full-color style. Designed for golfers who want their gear to stand out, the Tour Ink Collection delivers a vibrant look on tour-caliber essentials with nothing muted.

"We're always looking to bring something new and exciting to the course, and the Tour Ink Collection felt like a great way to welcome the spring season with bold, colorful designs," said Casey Shultz, Senior Product Manager at Srixon. "It's a unique, eye-catching collection, that still delivers the functionality and quality golfers expect from our bags and headwear."

Srixon's Tour Staff will debut the Tour Ink Collection headwear on-course during the PGA TOUR's Valspar Championship, aligning perfectly with the event's vibrant atmosphere and long-standing connection to the popular paint brand. With bright colors and bold personality at the heart of the tournament, the Tour Ink Collection is a natural fit, bringing a fresh, expressive look to the week.

The Tour Ink Collection includes premium headwear featuring the bold Tour Ink splash pattern in four color options, delivering a modern look designed to stand out while maintaining a comfortable fit and quality golfers expect from Srixon. The collection also features a Tour Ink version of Srixon's S3 Stand Bag, built with lightweight carry performance, a stable stand system, and ample storage for on-course essentials.

To shop the collection, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Pricing & Availability

Tour Ink Collection Hat: $34.99

Tour Ink Collection S3 Stand Bag: $279.99

Launch Date: March 16, 2026

CONTACT:
Noelle Zavaleta
Media & Communications Director
noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/play-in-full-color-with-srixons-tour-ink-collection-1147970

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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