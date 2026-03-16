Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Nuclea Energy Inc. ("Nuclea"), a Canadian advanced nuclear technology developer, is pleased to announce plans to submit a Regulatory Engagement Plan (REP) to the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), to facilitate engagement with the NRC towards advancing the deployment of the Morpheus Micro Reactor.

Development of a Regulatory Engagement Plan in accord with NRC and Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) guidelines is a critical step to bring Nuclea's micro modular reactor to the North American market. Nuclea is preparing the REP with the support of NUMARK Associates, Inc., a US-based technical support organization with extensive experience in licensing processes for nuclear energy facilities.

"We are pleased to be taking another confident step forward with our Morpheus Micro Reactor. This engagement will help to sustain our momentum, prove the inherent advantages of our technology and accelerate our deployment schedule," said Josef Freundorfer, CEO of Nuclea Energy.

"Nuclea is proud to proceed with its Regulatory Engagement Plan with NUMARK's support. This cooperation will ensure that Nuclea is strategically aligned and positioned with the US' current regulatory pathway" said Sagar Sanghera, Chairman & Co-Founder of Nuclea Energy Inc.

This announcement is testament to Nuclea's sustained progress in securing the partnerships necessary to demonstrate the innovative advantages and inherent safety of its compact lead cooled reactor, the Morpheus Micro Reactor, in the North American market.

Nuclea looks forward to making additional announcements regarding its corporate growth and partnerships in the coming weeks.

About Nuclea Energy Inc.

Nuclea Energy Inc. is a Canadian advanced nuclear technology developer focused on the design and advancement of its flagship Morpheus Micro Reactor. With operations in Vancouver and Toronto, Nuclea is developing a compact lead cooled reactor optimized for remote, off-grid, mission-critical, and defense applications, including northern and Arctic environments.

For more information on Nuclea Energy Inc. and the Morpheus micro reactor please visit: https://www.nuclea.energy

About NUMARK Associates Inc.

NUMARK Associates, Inc. is a Bethesda, Maryland-based energy and environmental consulting firm specializing in technical support, research, and management services to U.S. and international government and private sector clients.

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Source: Nuclea Energy Inc