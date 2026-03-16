Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Dawn Chubai, Founder of Live Selling School is pleased to announce her participation as a speaker at the Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 8, 2026, at Hart House, during Women's Health Month.

The Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, marketing, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR North America), the conference brings together industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, wealth creation, visibility, and sustainable career and business growth.

Dawn Chubai will be speaking on Visibility That Converts and Builds Trust: Influence, Creators and New Media. This panel session will explore how PR and communications leaders can move beyond reach-driven campaigns to strategically leverage brand founders, creators, livestream shopping, and live commerce as measurable drivers of trust, connection, and revenue. Drawing on more than 25 years in broadcast at Breakfast Television and over $250 million in live product sales at The Shopping Channel (TSC), Dawn Chubai will share how organizations can integrate creator strategy, personal brand authority, and live selling frameworks to build credibility in real time and convert visibility into sustainable business growth.

"The creator economy and live commerce are approaching the trillion-dollar mark globally and PR leaders who aren't integrating creator strategy and live selling frameworks into their communications toolkit are leaving measurable trust and revenue on the table. I'm honoured to bring this conversation to the Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference because this community shapes narratives and influences culture. The opportunity to explore how we convert visibility into sustainable growth in real time, on the platforms driving today's economy feels like exactly the right room for it," said Dawn Chubai, Founder of Live Selling School.

The 2026 conference agenda includes five expert-led panels featuring over 25 industry leaders, covering topics such as modern communications strategy, artificial intelligence, wellbeing and high performance, visibility and influence, and building profitable, sustainable businesses.

Tickets for Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2026 are available at womeninpr.com

Women in PR North America is also inviting applications for membership and welcomes enquiries from companies interested in partnering on the 2026 WorkWell Conference.

About Dawn Chubai

Dawn Chubai is the Founder of Live Selling School, where she helps brands, founders, and executives integrate livestream shopping, social commerce, and creator-driven selling strategies into scalable revenue models. Her proprietary Live Shopping Method and "Bring Your Brand to LIVE" framework bridge performance, strategy, and commerce to increase engagement, strengthen trust, and convert visibility into measurable growth. Her approach is grounded in more than 25 years in broadcast television, as a host on Breakfast Television and a top-performing host at The Shopping Channel (TSC), giving her distinct expertise in executive presence, live performance, and conversion-driven communication. Based in Vancouver, she consults with organizations across Canada and the United States.





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About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications.

Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288685

Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.