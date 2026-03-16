TradingHub, a leading provider of trade surveillance technology for global financial institutions, has agreed to partner with Nordic Capital which will become the company's majority shareholder. The investment marks a significant milestone in TradingHub's journey and provides strong backing to support the company's continued growth and innovation. Existing investor Summit Partners and TradingHub's co-founder Neil Walker will continue to hold minority positions in the company following the close of the transaction.

With the support of Nordic Capital, TradingHub will accelerate its expansion across global markets while continuing to invest in the development of its trade surveillance platform. The company plans to further strengthen its capabilities across asset classes, including equities, and continue its expansion into new markets and geographies.

Founded in 2010 and today operating from offices in London, Toronto, Singapore and Sydney, TradingHub has built a highly differentiated technology platform that helps banks and financial institutions detect potential market abuse. The company processes over four billion trades and orders per day and serves some of the world's largest investment banks, asset managers, hedge funds, commodity houses and brokerage firms. TradingHub has experienced strong growth as financial institutions have increasingly adopted more precise technology to detect market manipulation and meet evolving regulatory expectations.

"This investment represents an exciting moment for TradingHub and a strong endorsement of the strategy we have been building over the past several years," said Mike Coats, CEO of TradingHub. "We are delighted to welcome Nordic Capital as our new partner. They share our ambition for the future and bring valuable experience supporting high-growth technology businesses. Together, we look forward to accelerating our growth, continuing to innovate for our customers and expanding our presence across global markets. We are also deeply grateful for the strategic support we have received from Summit Partners over the past three years."

"TradingHub has developed a highly differentiated technology platform at a time when market manipulation is becoming increasingly complex and cross-product. Nordic Capital's focus will be on further investment in product innovation and supporting the existing team in building a global category leader in trade surveillance technology across all asset classes," said Fredrik Näslund, Partner and Head of Technology Payments and Mohit Agnihotri, Partner, Nordic Capital Advisors.

TradingHub will continue to operate under the leadership of CEO Mike Coats and its existing management team, ensuring continuity of service as TradingHub continues to grow, with a clear focus on delivering long-term value for customers.

"We believe TradingHub is setting a new standard for trade surveillance technology. We are proud to continue supporting the team alongside Nordic Capital," said Antony Clavel, a Managing Director at Summit Partners.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction. Completion of the transaction is expected in Q2 2026. Evercore is acting as exclusive financial adviser to TradingHub.

Nordic Capital has a strong track record of partnering with innovative software, data and payments technology companies to support their growth and international expansion. Importantly, financial institution software is one of Nordic Capital's core focus sub-sectors, supported by a dedicated team at Nordic Capital Advisors and a deep global network especially within capital markets. Notable investments include Itiviti, ActiveViam, Duco, Macrobond, Regnology, Zafin, Signicat, and BMLL, among others.

About TradingHub

TradingHub provides investment banks, asset managers, hedge funds, commodity houses and brokerage firms with uniquely intelligent trade surveillance software to protect them against the financial and reputational dangers of today's increasingly complex forms of market abuse. As the only solution that understands trading in the same way as a market professional, TradingHub's approach filters out noise and delivers exceptionally low false positive rates for both single-product and cross-product abuse scenarios. Its market risk and market impact models enable the detection of trader intent and risk transfer across instruments, enabling precise detection of complex abuse that legacy systems miss. For more information, visit www.tradinghub.com.

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading international private equity investor and sub-sector specialist dedicated to building stronger, more sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative long-term growth in partnership with management teams. With over 35 years of experience, a global reach, and the local presence of dedicated sector investment advisory teams in Sweden, UK, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Finland and the US, Nordic Capital brings deep expertise across its core investment sectors: Healthcare, Technology Payments, Financial Services and Services Industrial Tech. Leveraging tailored playbooks, a dedicated operations advisory team and a global network of industrial and functional experts, Nordic Capital seeks to help companies to scale, innovate and become sustainable leaders. Nordic Capital currently manages around EUR 34 billion in assets and since its founding in 1989, has invested approximately EUR 30 billion in more than 150 middle-market companies in Northern Europe and North America. The committed capital is principally provided by global institutional investors such as pension funds. For more information, see www.nordiccapital.com or connect via LinkedIn.

"Nordic Capital" refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures, and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital's entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors".

About Summit Partners

Summit Partners is a leading growth-focused investment firm. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and, since the firm's founding in 1984, has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth sectors. These companies have completed more than 175 public equity offerings, and more than 250 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Summit Partners has backed numerous fintech companies, including Calypso Technology, Clearwater Analytics, 360T and Ogone, and the firm recently published a sector perspective on the role of machine models and AI in the fintech sector. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and seeks to invest in category-leading, profitable growth companies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.summitpartners.com or follow Summit Partners on LinkedIn

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Contacts:

Media contacts

TradingHub

James Taylor

james.taylor@tradinghub.com

Nordic Capital

Katarina Janerud

Communications Manager, Nordic Capital Advisors

katarina.janerud@nordiccapital.com

Summit Partners

Susan Barr

Vice President, Marketing, Summit Partners

sbarr@summitpartners.com