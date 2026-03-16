Long range, premium comfort, and five-star safety-the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 delivers a high-tech electric driving experience.

Cutting-edge EV technology that brings together global design, engineering, and manufacturing.

Changan UK has launched the all-electric CHANGAN DEEPAL S05, a compact C-SUV blending premium design, intelligent technology, and everyday practicality.

"The CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 is designed for people who want an electric SUV that fits effortlessly into everyday life," Nic Thomas, Managing Director of Changan UK, said. "It delivers reassuring performance, thoughtful comfort, and technology that simply works-all without the premium price tag."

The CHANGAN DEEPAL S05: Range, Comfort, Safety

Powered by a 68.8kWh LFP battery, the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 delivers WLTP ranges of up to 303 miles (RWD) and 278 miles (AWD). Inside, the aircraft-inspired cockpit features vegan leather heated and ventilated front seats, including a full-recline zero gravity passenger seat. A 15.4-inch rotating touchscreen, AR-HUD, 14-speaker audio system, and wireless smartphone connectivity complete the high-tech cabin.

Safety is central to the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05, earning it a five-star Euro NCAP rating. It comes standard with 17 intelligent driver assistance systems, enabling L2 autonomous driving through a network of cameras, radars, and ultrasonic sensors-including a 540-degree surround-view camera system.

More Than a Model: How the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 Embodies a Global Vision

Changan is now present in 16 European markets, with launches in Italy, Spain, and Poland coming soon. The UK anchors this footprint as a strategic hub for local development. Leading this momentum is the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05, a model built on a truly global foundation. Designed at Changan Design Center Europe in Turin and calibrated at the Changan UK R&D Centre in Birmingham, it has been meticulously tuned for local roads.

For the UK market, the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 is produced at Changan Rayong Factory in Thailand-established in 2023 as a dedicated hub for global right-hand drive markets. With approximately 60% local sourcing, the facility ensures consistent quality, testing, and supply, while its strategic location enables worldwide logistics. More than a new model, the S05 stands as a testament to Changan's global ambitions-integrating design, engineering, and production across continents to deliver a truly international electric vehicle.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316064481/en/

Contacts:

global@changan.com.cn