RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 16

16 March 2026

RSL Finance (No. 1) Plc (the "Company") - 213800MZK854C5G27E68

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 May 2025

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 May 2025 is available on the following link:

Annual Report and Financial Statements

For further information please contact:

RSL Finance (No. 1) Plc

4th Floor

140 Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexgroup.com