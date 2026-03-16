RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 16
16 March 2026
RSL Finance (No. 1) Plc (the "Company") - 213800MZK854C5G27E68
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 May 2025
The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 May 2025 is available on the following link:
Annual Report and Financial Statements
For further information please contact:
RSL Finance (No. 1) Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London EC1A 4HY
spvservices@apexgroup.com
RSL Finance No 1 Plc Final Accounts YE 31 May 2025