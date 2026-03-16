Announcing the 2026 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Halifax region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners.
HALIFAX AWARD RECIPIENTS
A Buyer's Choice Home Inspections Halifax
Adams Photography Services
All About Eyewear Optical
Allan Marshall & Associates Inc.
Archadeck of Nova Scotia
AtlanticPro DJ & AV
Bath Fitter
Bedford Dental Centre
Bluenose Accounting
Brehannah Hopgood - Halifax Real Estate
CertaPro Painters of Nova Scotia
Choice Health Centre
Chris Ryan Limited
Dartmouth Podiatry
Delectable Desserts
DerMedical Esthetics Inc
Dexter Institute Private Career College
Elements Metal Roof
Gateway Business Intermediaries
Glenmar Heating & Air Conditioning Ltd
Grace Allen Immigration Law
Halifax Waterfront Marina
Holly Robinson Mortgages
Intuity Performance
Maritime Dance Academy
Mattatall Signs Ltd.
MCK Kitchen & Bath
Metro Windows and Doors
Minuteman Press
O'Regan's Automotive Group
Office Interiors
Petalwood Floral & Events
Restoration Mate Halifax
SUNSPACE by: The Patio Screen Room
Sunswirl Laser, Esthetics and Tanning Studio
Superior Foundations Ltd.
Taylor Flooring
The Brace Space
The Warrington Group
Totally Electric
Valent Legal
Watts Up Solar
Wise Cracks of Halifax
Yuille Auto Works
Learn more about 2026 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-halifax-consumer-choice-award-winners-1148115