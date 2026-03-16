Announcing the 2026 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Halifax region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners.

HALIFAX AWARD RECIPIENTS

A Buyer's Choice Home Inspections Halifax

HOME INSPECTION

www.abuyerschoice.com/halifax/ Adams Photography Services

PHOTOGRAPHERS

www.adamsphotography.ca All About Eyewear Optical

OPTICAL

www.allabouteyewear.ca Allan Marshall & Associates Inc.

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.wecanhelp.ca Archadeck of Nova Scotia

DECKS AND PATIO CONTRACTOR

www.archadeck.com/nova-scotia/ AtlanticPro DJ & AV

AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES

www.atlanticprodj.com Bath Fitter

BATHROOM REMODELLING

www.bathfitter.com/ca-en/location/novascotia/ Bedford Dental Centre

DENTISTS

www.bedforddental.ca Bluenose Accounting

ACCOUNTANT - SMALL BUSINESS

www.bluenoseaccounting.com Brehannah Hopgood - Halifax Real Estate

RESIDENTIAL/ COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AGENT

www.homesbybre.com CertaPro Painters of Nova Scotia

PAINTING CONTRACTORS

www.certapro.com/ns Choice Health Centre

HEALTH & WELLNESS CLINIC

www.choicehealthcentre.com Chris Ryan Limited

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

www.chrisryan.ca Dartmouth Podiatry

PODIATRISTS/ FOOT CLINIC

www.dartmouthpodiatry.com Delectable Desserts

SPECIALTY DESSERTS

www.delectabledesserts.ca DerMedical Esthetics Inc

COSMETIC PROCEDURES

www.dermedicalesthetics.ca Dexter Institute Private Career College

SCHOOL - CAREER AND BUSINESS

www.dexterinstitute.com Elements Metal Roof

ROOFING

www.elementsmetalroof.com Gateway Business Intermediaries

BUSINESS BROKERS

www.gatewaybusinessbrokers.com Glenmar Heating & Air Conditioning Ltd

AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR

www.glenmarheating.com Grace Allen Immigration Law

LAWYER - IMMIGRATION LAW

www.graceallenlaw.com Halifax Waterfront Marina

MARINA

www.buildns.ca Holly Robinson Mortgages

MORTGAGE BROKER

www.hollyrobinsonmortgages.ca Intuity Performance

BUSINESS COACH

www.intuityperformance.com Maritime Dance Academy

SCHOOL - DANCE

www.maritimedanceacademy.com Mattatall Signs Ltd.

SIGNS

www.mattatall.com MCK Kitchen & Bath

KITCHEN & BATHROOM RENOVATOR

www.mckkitchens.com Metro Windows and Doors

WINDOWS AND DOORS

www.metrowindows.ca Minuteman Press

PHOTOCOPY PRINT AND DIGITAL SERVICES

www.minuteman.com/ca/locations/ns/halifax/ O'Regan's Automotive Group

AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - NEW

www.oregans.com Office Interiors

OFFICE FURNITURE

www.officeinteriors.ca Petalwood Floral & Events

FLOWER SHOP

www.petalwood.ca Restoration Mate Halifax

ASBESTOS & MOLD REMOVAL

www.restorationmatehalifax.ca SUNSPACE by: The Patio Screen Room

SOLARIUM/ SUNROOM

www.sunspacesunrooms.com Sunswirl Laser, Esthetics and Tanning Studio

SUNTANNING SALONS

www.sunswirl.ca Superior Foundations Ltd.

CONCRETE CONTRACTORS

www.ccaward.com/award-winners/halifax-greater-region/best-concrete-contractors/superior-foundations-ltd/ Taylor Flooring

FLOORING

www.taylorflooring.com The Brace Space

ORTHODONTISTS

https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/halifax-greater-region/best-orthodontists/the-brace-space/ The Warrington Group

EMPLOYMENT AGENCY

www.thewarringtongroup.ca Totally Electric

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

www.totally-electric.ca Valent Legal

LAWYER-PERSONAL INJURY

www.valentlegal.ca Watts Up Solar

SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS

www.wattsupsolar.ca Wise Cracks of Halifax

WATERPROOFING & FOUNDATION REPAIR

www.wisecracks.com Yuille Auto Works

AUTOMOBILE REPAIR

https://www.yuilleautoworks.ca/

Learn more about 2026 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-halifax-consumer-choice-award-winners-1148115