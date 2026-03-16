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ACCESS Newswire
16.03.2026 17:26 Uhr
113 Leser
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Announcing the 2026 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Halifax region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners.

HALIFAX AWARD RECIPIENTS

A Buyer's Choice Home Inspections Halifax
HOME INSPECTION
www.abuyerschoice.com/halifax/

Adams Photography Services
PHOTOGRAPHERS
www.adamsphotography.ca

All About Eyewear Optical
OPTICAL
www.allabouteyewear.ca

Allan Marshall & Associates Inc.
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.wecanhelp.ca

Archadeck of Nova Scotia
DECKS AND PATIO CONTRACTOR
www.archadeck.com/nova-scotia/

AtlanticPro DJ & AV
AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES
www.atlanticprodj.com

Bath Fitter
BATHROOM REMODELLING
www.bathfitter.com/ca-en/location/novascotia/

Bedford Dental Centre
DENTISTS
www.bedforddental.ca

Bluenose Accounting
ACCOUNTANT - SMALL BUSINESS
www.bluenoseaccounting.com

Brehannah Hopgood - Halifax Real Estate
RESIDENTIAL/ COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AGENT
www.homesbybre.com

CertaPro Painters of Nova Scotia
PAINTING CONTRACTORS
www.certapro.com/ns

Choice Health Centre
HEALTH & WELLNESS CLINIC
www.choicehealthcentre.com

Chris Ryan Limited
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
www.chrisryan.ca

Dartmouth Podiatry
PODIATRISTS/ FOOT CLINIC
www.dartmouthpodiatry.com

Delectable Desserts
SPECIALTY DESSERTS
www.delectabledesserts.ca

DerMedical Esthetics Inc
COSMETIC PROCEDURES
www.dermedicalesthetics.ca

Dexter Institute Private Career College
SCHOOL - CAREER AND BUSINESS
www.dexterinstitute.com

Elements Metal Roof
ROOFING
www.elementsmetalroof.com

Gateway Business Intermediaries
BUSINESS BROKERS
www.gatewaybusinessbrokers.com

Glenmar Heating & Air Conditioning Ltd
AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR
www.glenmarheating.com

Grace Allen Immigration Law
LAWYER - IMMIGRATION LAW
www.graceallenlaw.com

Halifax Waterfront Marina
MARINA
www.buildns.ca

Holly Robinson Mortgages
MORTGAGE BROKER
www.hollyrobinsonmortgages.ca

Intuity Performance
BUSINESS COACH
www.intuityperformance.com

Maritime Dance Academy
SCHOOL - DANCE
www.maritimedanceacademy.com

Mattatall Signs Ltd.
SIGNS
www.mattatall.com

MCK Kitchen & Bath
KITCHEN & BATHROOM RENOVATOR
www.mckkitchens.com

Metro Windows and Doors
WINDOWS AND DOORS
www.metrowindows.ca

Minuteman Press
PHOTOCOPY PRINT AND DIGITAL SERVICES
www.minuteman.com/ca/locations/ns/halifax/

O'Regan's Automotive Group
AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - NEW
www.oregans.com

Office Interiors
OFFICE FURNITURE
www.officeinteriors.ca

Petalwood Floral & Events
FLOWER SHOP
www.petalwood.ca

Restoration Mate Halifax
ASBESTOS & MOLD REMOVAL
www.restorationmatehalifax.ca

SUNSPACE by: The Patio Screen Room
SOLARIUM/ SUNROOM
www.sunspacesunrooms.com

Sunswirl Laser, Esthetics and Tanning Studio
SUNTANNING SALONS
www.sunswirl.ca

Superior Foundations Ltd.
CONCRETE CONTRACTORS
www.ccaward.com/award-winners/halifax-greater-region/best-concrete-contractors/superior-foundations-ltd/

Taylor Flooring
FLOORING
www.taylorflooring.com

The Brace Space
ORTHODONTISTS
https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/halifax-greater-region/best-orthodontists/the-brace-space/

The Warrington Group
EMPLOYMENT AGENCY
www.thewarringtongroup.ca

Totally Electric
ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR
www.totally-electric.ca

Valent Legal
LAWYER-PERSONAL INJURY
www.valentlegal.ca

Watts Up Solar
SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS
www.wattsupsolar.ca

Wise Cracks of Halifax
WATERPROOFING & FOUNDATION REPAIR
www.wisecracks.com

Yuille Auto Works
AUTOMOBILE REPAIR
https://www.yuilleautoworks.ca/

Learn more about 2026 Halifax Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-halifax-consumer-choice-award-winners-1148115

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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