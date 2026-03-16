Bank CMG Welcomes Mike Maynard as Market President for Rock & Green Counties

EVANSVILLE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Bank CMG is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Maynard as Market President for Rock and Green Counties. With 30 years of experience in banking, Maynard has deep industry expertise and a strong commitment to relationship-driven banking.

In his role, Mike will lead market growth initiatives, strengthen community partnerships, and support local businesses with customized financial solutions designed to help them achieve their goals.

"With 30 years of experience as a banking professional, I value listening to the needs of my clients and finding financial solutions to help them meet their business goals," said Maynard. "I look forward to helping businesses in a way that community banks do better than anyone else. I'm excited to be a Market President here at Bank CMG for Rock and Green Counties."

"Bank CMG is honored to welcome Mike Maynard as the new Market President for Rock and Green Counties," said Jim Hegenbarth, President of Bank CMG. "Not only does Mike bring a wealth of banking experience, but also the kind of integrity, perspective, and hometown values that define great community bankers. We are proud to welcome Mike and look forward to how his leadership will help us continue building strong relationships with local businesses, families, and community partners."

Maynard's appointment reflects Bank CMG's continued investment in experienced leadership and its commitment to delivering personalized banking solutions that empower local businesses and strengthen the communities it serves.

For more information about Bank CMG, visit https://www.bankcmg.com/.

ABOUT BANK CMG

Founded in 1893, Bank CMG (formerly Greenwoods State Bank) is a Wisconsin state-chartered community bank. For more than a century, we have served families and businesses across the state, earning trust through local decision making, reinvesting deposits in our neighborhoods, and building the personal relationships only a hometown bank can offer.

At Bank CMG, our story is one of consistency and care. We honor the history that shaped us while embracing the future with confidence. Our mission is simple: deliver a broader range of financial solutions and cutting-edge service, grounded in transparency, speed, and care, while staying true to the principles that have guided us for more than 130 years.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID# 491916 (www.bankcmg.com)

Media Contact

Jim Hegenbarth

jhegenbarth@bankcmg.com

SOURCE: Bank CMG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bank-cmg-welcomes-mike-maynard-as-market-president-for-rock-and-gree-1148100