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WKN: 861061 | ISIN: DK0010181759 | Ticker-Symbol: CBGB
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 17:22
118,70 Euro
+0,89 % +1,05
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Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
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CARLSBERG A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,00119,3019:31
118,95119,3019:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 17:25 Uhr
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Carlsberg A/S: Decisions of Annual General Meeting

16.3.2026 17:22:16 CET | Carlsberg A/S | Decisions of general meeting

Summary

The Annual General Meeting of Carlsberg A/S took place today, Monday, 16 March 2026.

The General Meeting approved the following:

  • The Annual Report 2025.
  • Discharge of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board in respect of the duties performed during the year.
  • The Supervisory Board's proposal regarding the distribution of the profit for the year, including a dividend of DKK 29.00 per share.
  • The Remuneration Report 2025.
  • The proposal from the Supervisory Board on adoption of amended Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of Carlsberg A/S.

As proposed by the Supervisory Board, Henrik Poulsen, Majken Schultz, Magdi Batato, Lilian Fossum Biner, Bob Kunze-Concewitz, Winnie Ma, Jens Hjorth and Punita Lal, were re-elected as members of the Supervisory Board.

As proposed by the Supervisory Board, the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor, and it was approved that the audit assignment also includes the issue of an assurance report on the sustainability reporting in the management review.

At the subsequent Supervisory Board meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Henrik Poulsen as Chair and Majken Schultz as Deputy Chair.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232

Media Relations:
Kenni Leth +45 5171 4368

For more news, follow Carlsberg Group on LinkedIn or sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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