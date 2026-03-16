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PR Newswire
16.03.2026 18:00 Uhr
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XCMG Machinery: CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026: XCMG's Full-Scenario Solutions Deliver New Value to Global Customers

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, one of the world's largest construction machinery exhibitions, was held from March 3 to 7 in Las Vegas. Leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG has presented a strong exhibition of equipment and integrated solutions tailored for the North American market.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026: XCMG's Full-Scenario Solutions Deliver New Value to Global Customers

Themed "Solid XCMG, Steady Progress," XCMG's exhibition went beyond displaying equipment quantity to highlight scenario-based solutions. It presented 35 models tailored for North America, delivering intelligent, integrated solutions for earthmoving, hoisting, aerial work, and mining operations. Excavators and loaders were staged as cohesive systems alongside aerial work platforms and cranes, creating an interactive "micro construction site" that brought XCMG's real-world capabilities to life.

"Since our first batch of 100 rollers entered the North American market in 1990, we have evolved to offer comprehensive solutions spanning cranes, excavators, and mining equipment. We remain committed to serving the engineering and construction needs of the North American region with high-quality products and ongoing industry support," said Zhai Kun, general manager of XCMG Import & Export Co., Ltd.

The newly launched PRO series marks a major advancement in XCMG's human-machine interface capabilities. Integrating intelligent control, parameter customization, visual interfaces, and self-diagnostics, it makes complex machinery "clear at a glance and precise to control" to achieve both intelligence and operational efficiency. At CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, the PRO series gained strong commercial traction, securing multiple intent orders and on-site signings with leading North American distributors.

From R&D to manufacturing, supply chain to branding, XCMG is building a more resilient, agile, and sustainable global operations network for its customers. Through close collaboration between its North America R&D Center and China headquarters, the company enables round-the-clock development, embedding a value-driven, long-term sustainability model deep into the local business ecosystem.

Today, the company is moving beyond "selling products" to raising the "technological density" of its offerings, providing intelligent, integrated, scenario-based solutions tailored for the demanding local conditions.

"We're no longer just providing cost-effective tools; we're exporting advanced engineering solutions. It's through technology that we earn respect and trust in the global high-end market," said Zhai.

XCMG products now reach over 190 countries and regions, with more than 95% coverage along the Belt and Road. Overseas revenue has climbed to nearly half of total sales, a record high. XCMG's full-value-chain global expansion across products, solutions, and technology continues to strengthen its global competitiveness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934850/2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/conexpo-conagg-2026-xcmgs-full-scenario-solutions-deliver-new-value-to-global-customers-302714866.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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