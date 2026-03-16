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WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
30.12.25 | 12:56
12,258 Euro
+1,34 % +0,162
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.03.2026 18:24 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 16

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has repurchased for cancellation.

Number of shares repurchased:

85,012

Date of transaction:

16 March 2026

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

1182.320

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

1170.000

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

1186.000

Following this transaction the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

51,343,130

Total Shares held in Treasury:

9,025,940

Total Voting Rights:

42,317,191

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.