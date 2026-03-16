Remergify, Inc.: Ready Set Fund Grow Opens Qualified Opportunity Fund to Accredited Investors, Targeting Multi-Vertical Infrastructure Play Across Six Opportunity Zones

Homestead, FL-based firm positions its QOF as a rare convergence of permanent tax elimination, community infrastructure, and scalable technology - with a December 31, 2026 entry window

HOMESTEAD, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Ready Set Fund Grow, Inc. ("RSFG") today announced it is accepting investment commitments from accredited investors and qualified institutional buyers into its Qualified Opportunity Fund ("QOF"), a tax-advantaged investment vehicle targeting digital infrastructure and economic development across six designated Opportunity Zones in Florida, Indiana, Illinois, and Texas.

The fund represents what RSFG leadership calls a generational alignment of federal tax policy, community need, and technology demand - structured to deliver investors a legally permanent elimination of capital gains taxes on fund appreciation after a 10-year hold, in addition to deferral benefits on original gains through December 31, 2026.

"This is not a tax loophole. This is the tax code working exactly as Congress intended - rewarding patient capital that builds real infrastructure in communities that need it most," said Stuart Fine CEO of Ready Set Fund Grow. "We have assembled what we believe is a very compelling risk-adjusted opportunity in the alternative investment landscape today."

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

RSFG's QOF deploys capital into Qualified Opportunity Zone Businesses ("QOZBs") operating across six verticals within designated census tracts. The fund's thesis centers on a simple premise: underserved communities need digital infrastructure, and the federal government has created an unprecedented incentive for private capital to build it.

The fund's initial footprint includes a Homestead, Florida pilot with expansion zones identified in Opa-locka (FL), Gary (IN), Brownsville (TX), East St. Louis (IL), and Immokalee (FL). The model is designed to be asset-light, repeatable, and scalable beyond these initial locations.

RSFG has not disclosed detailed financial projections or operational specifics publicly. Prospective investors who meet accredited investor qualifications under SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D are invited to request the Private Placement Memorandum and full investment thesis directly from RSFG.

THE OPPORTUNITY ZONE ADVANTAGE

The Opportunity Zone program, originally created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and permanently extended by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law on July 4, 2025, provides three distinct tax benefits to investors:

DEFERRAL - Capital gains reinvested into a QOF are deferred until the earlier of sale or December 31, 2026.

REDUCTION - Investors who held QOF positions for five or more years receive a 10% step-up in basis on deferred gains.

ELIMINATION - After a 10-year hold, ALL appreciation on the QOF investment is tax-free. Permanently. This is not a deferral. It is a complete exclusion from federal capital gains tax.

Under the OBBBA's enhanced rules, the program is now permanent with rolling five-year deferrals for investments made after December 31, 2026, new zone designations beginning January 2027, and increased benefits for rural Opportunity Zones - including a 30% basis step-up after five years.

"The December 2026 deadline creates urgency, but the 10-year hold is where real wealth is built," Stuart Fine added. "Investors who enter this fund before year-end are positioning capital inside a structure where under the current law the IRS will never collect a dollar of tax on the growth."

THE NONPROFIT DIMENSION

RSFG has established a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliate to pursue federal and philanthropic grant funding alongside the for-profit QOF. This dual structure allows the organization to access capital sources unavailable to traditional funds - including EDA Public Works grants, HUD Community Development Block Grants with Opportunity Zone preference, CDFI Fund allocations, and foundation program-related investments.

"Every grant dollar we secure reduces the investor's capital at risk while preserving 100% of the upside," said Fine. " When non-dilutive capital offsets basis, the math changes in the investor's favor - structurally, not incidentally."

INVESTOR ELIGIBILITY AND NEXT STEPS

The offering is available exclusively to accredited investors as defined under SEC Regulation D, Rule 506(c). RSFG will take reasonable steps to verify accredited investor status in compliance with current SEC guidance.

Interested investors are invited to:

• Visit www.readysetfundgrow.com to request information • Contact RSFG directly at info@readysetfundgrow.com • Attend upcoming investor briefings (dates to be announced)

ABOUT READY SET FUND GROW

Ready Set Fund Grow, Inc. is a Homestead, Florida-based investment and economic development firm operating at the intersection of Qualified Opportunity Zones, digital infrastructure, and community revitalization. The company's flagship facility, The Fish Bowl, serves as a business incubator, coworking space, and technology hub within a federally designated Opportunity Zone. RSFG's mission is to prove that tax-advantaged investment and meaningful community impact are not mutually exclusive - they are mutually reinforcing.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The tax benefits described are based on current federal law, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as amended by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025. Tax outcomes depend on individual investor circumstances. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Securities are offered only to accredited investors through a Private Placement Memorandum. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Contact:

ReadySetGrowFund

Stuart Fine

info@readysetgrowfund.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ready-set-fund-grow-opens-qualified-opportunity-fund-to-accredited-investors-t-1148126