Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Critical One Energy Inc. (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF) ("Critical One" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian mining exploration company focused on critical metals and minerals, is pleased to announce that it will host a live investor webinar on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. EDT. The webinar will focus on the recent commencement of Phase I drilling at its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project ("Howells Lake Project") following the signing of an exploration agreement with Eabametoong First Nation ("EFN"). Investors, analysts, brokers and other participants can register to attend the live webinar at the following link:

https://my.demio.com/ref/U6BZTayf7UmtptPD

Phase I drilling at Critical One's Howell's Lake Project marks the culmination of more than a year of systematic project-building, including consolidation of a district-scale land package, reinterpretation of a comprehensive historical exploration dataset, completion of more than 3,000 kilometres of VTEM airborne geophysics, receipt of official approval for initial funding under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program ("OJEP"), issuance of Exploration Permit PR-24-000227 by the Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines, and establishment of a collaborative framework with EFN to support responsible exploration and potential future development at Howells Lake.

The live investor webinar will be presented by Duane Parnham, Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO, and Matthew Trenkler, P.Geo., Chief Geological Officer. Management will showcase the significance of recent milestones, how these developments moved the Howells Lake Project into active drilling, the objectives of the Phase I drill program, and key milestones investors should watch for as the program advances. The session will also include a live question-and-answer period.

All registered webinar attendees will receive access to the replay and presentation materials following the event.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 600,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, management and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of CDN$0.80 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant and vest immediately, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Qualified Person

Matthew Trenkler, P.Geo. and Chief Geological Officer, Critical One Energy Inc., a Qualified Person ("QP") under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release. All technical information in this release pertaining to geology and assays is based on historical data that cannot be verified by the QP.

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, powering the future of clean energy and advanced technologies. The Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project focuses the Company's exposure on antimony, one of the most in-demand critical minerals, as well as gold, which is known to occur at numerous locations on the Howells Lake Project. Backed by seasoned management expertise and prime resource assets, Critical One is strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. Its mine exploration portfolio is led by antimony-gold exploration potential in Canada and uranium and copper assets in Namibia, Africa. By leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise, the Company upgrades and creates high-value projects, thereby driving growth and delivering value to its shareholders.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor CIRO accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's business strategy and objectives.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that: the Company will have the resources required in order to conduct its business as currently operated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the mining industry in general, and other risks as described in the Company's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288697

Source: Critical One Energy Inc.