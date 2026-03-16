Kering - Press release - Segment reporting - EN - 16 03 2026

PRESS RELEASE March 16, 2026

KERING ADAPTS THE PRESENTATION OF ITS BUSINESSES,

TO ALIGN WITH ITS STRATEGIC MODEL AND ORGANIZATION

As part of the evolution of its strategy and organization, which will be presented in detail on April 16, 2026, during its Capital Markets Day, Kering announces a new segmentation of its businesses. This new presentation enhances the clarity of Kering strategic model, highlights the momentum of each of its businesses, and more accurately reflects the Group's organizational structure.

Starting from the first quarter of 2026, Kering will report on its performance indicators according to the following operating segments:

Fashion & Leather Goods, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen and Brioni

of which Gucci separately

Kering Jewelry , including Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo and Qeelin

, including Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo and Qeelin Kering Eyewear

Corporate & Other, including Group services and Ginori 1735

Within the Fashion & Leather Goods business, Kering will continue to report Gucci's performance indicators separately, given its significant weight within the Group.

For each of its businesses, Kering will disclose the revenue breakdown and the performance by distribution channel. In addition, Kering will report, by region, the total revenue breakdown and the retail performance of the Fashion and Leather Goods segment (of which Gucci), and the Kering Jewelry segment.

Below are the restated 2025 financial figures according to the new segmentation. All financial information contained in the tables below is presented excluding Kering Beauté.

Restated 2025 quarterly revenue according to the new operating segments

(in millions of euros) Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 2025 Fashion & Leather Goods 3,129 2,986 2,774 3,320 12,209 of which Gucci 1,571 1,456 1,343 1,622 5,992 Kering Jewelry 236 219 214 266 935 Kering Eyewear 476 445 352 319 1,592 Corporate & Other 33 38 28 37 136 Eliminations (61) (62) (37) (37) (197) KERING 3,813 3,626 3,331 3,905 14,675

2025 restated revenue change according to the new operating segments

Restated reported change Restated comparable change (1) (in percentage) Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 2025 Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 2025 Fashion & Leather Goods -17% -21% -13% -11% -15% -18% -19% -8% -5% -13% of which Gucci -24% -27% -18% -16% -22% -25% -25% -14% -10% -19% Kering Jewelry +3% -5% +10% +10% +4% +3% -4% +15% +17% +8% Kering Eyewear +3% -1% +2% -2% +1% +2% +1% +7% +3% +3% Corporate & Other -7% -12% -21% -27% -18% +10% +18% +16% -8% +8% Eliminations n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. KERING -14% -18% -10% -9% -13% -15% -16% -6% -3% -10%

(1) Change on a comparable scope and exchange rate basis

2025 restated recurring operating income and recurring operating margin by operating segment

S1 2025 S2 2025 2025 (in millions of euros and percentage) Sales (€m) Recurring operating income (€m) Margin

(%) Sales (€m) Recurring operating income (€m) Margin

(%) Sales (€m) Recurring operating income (€m) Margin

(%) Fashion & Leather Goods 6,115 832 13.6% 6,094 792 13.0% 12,209 1,624 13.3% of which Gucci 3,027 486 16.0% 2,965 480 16.2% 5,992 966 16.1% Kering Jewelry 455 16 3.5% 480 15 3.3% 935 31 3.4% Kering Eyewear 921 186 20.1% 671 66 9.9% 1,592 252 15.8% Corporate & Other 71 (111) n.a. 65 (163) n.a. 136 (274) n.a. Eliminations (123) (3) n.a. (74) 1 n.a. (197) (2) n.a. KERING 7,439 920 12.4% 7,236 711 9.8% 14,675 1,631 11.1%





Restated comparable change (1) and revenue breakdown by distribution channel

(in percentage) Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 2025 KERING Group Retail -16% -16% -7% -4% -11% in % of sales (2) 74% 75% 76% 81% 76% Wholesale -11% -15% -3% -3% -9% Royalties & Other +11% +7% +1% +6% +6% Total -15% -16% -6% -3% -10% Fashion & Leather Goods Retail -17% -17% -8% -5% -12% in % of sales 86% 87% 86% 90% 87% Wholesale -27% -32% -14% -12% -23% Royalties & Other +10% +3% -1% +6% +5% Total -18% -19% -8% -5% -13% of which

Gucci Retail -25% -23% -13% -10% -18% in % of sales 91% 91% 92% 93% 92% Wholesale -33% -50% -25% -14% -34% Royalties & Other +2% -1% -6% -2% -2% Total -25% -25% -14% -10% -19% Kering

Jewelry Retail +3% +0% +17% +21% +10% in % of sales 68% 69% 72% 73% 71% Wholesale +4% -11% +13% +5% +2% Royalties & Other -3% -16% -16% +18% -5% Total +3% -4% +15% +17% +8% Kering Eyewear Wholesale +2% +1% +7% +3% +3%

(1) Change on a comparable scope and exchange rate basis

(2) Percentage of sales before eliminations

Restated comparable retail revenue change (1) and restated total revenue breakdown by region

Restated comparable retail revenue change Breakdown of total revenue (in percentage) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2025 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2025 KERING Western Europe -13% -17% -7% -7% -11% 28% 31% 33% 29% 30% North America -13% -10% +3% +2% -5% 22% 24% 24% 26% 24% Japan -11% -29% -16% -7% -16% 8% 8% 8% 8% 8% Asia Pacific -25% -19% -11% -6% -16% 32% 28% 27% 28% 29% Rest of the World +1% -5% +2% +3% +0% 10% 9% 8% 9% 9% Total -16% -16% -7% -4% -11% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Fashion & Leather Goods Western Europe -13% -17% -8% -8% -12% 26% 29% 33% 27% 29% North America -13% -10% +2% +2% -5% 22% 25% 24% 28% 25% Japan -14% -31% -19% -13% -20% 9% 8% 8% 7% 8% Asia Pacific -26% -21% -13% -8% -18% 33% 29% 27% 28% 29% Rest of the World +0% -5% +1% +3% -0% 10% 9% 8% 10% 9% Total -17% -17% -8% -5% -12% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% of which

Gucci Western Europe -22% -23% -13% -14% -18% 24% 28% 33% 23% 26% North America -21% -16% -3% -0% -10% 23% 26% 26% 31% 27% Japan -19% -36% -24% -20% -25% 9% 8% 8% 7% 8% Asia Pacific -32% -27% -19% -15% -25% 35% 29% 26% 29% 30% Rest of the World -10% -11% -5% -6% -8% 9% 9% 7% 10% 9% Total -25% -23% -13% -10% -18% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Kering

Jewelry Western Europe -7% -1% +4% +9% +2% 25% 31% 28% 30% 28% North America +92% +51% +68% +7% +45% 4% 4% 5% 5% 4% Japan +10% -13% +11% +34% +10% 20% 17% 20% 20% 20% Asia Pacific -1% +7% +25% +21% +12% 42% 41% 41% 39% 41% Rest of the World +116% -8% +15% +94% +57% 9% 7% 6% 6% 7% Total +3% +0% +17% +21% +10% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

(1) Change on a comparable scope and exchange rate basis





About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

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