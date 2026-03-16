Bolzano, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Transfeero, a global platform connecting passengers with private transportation professionals in over 100 countries, announces the launch of "Ride Comfort," a major update to its app and booking process.

Transfeero Introduces "Ride Comfort" to Create a More Personalized Travel Experience

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Transfeero Introduces "Ride Comfort" To Create A More Personalized Travel Experience



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With Ride Comfort, customers can now select their preferences in advance during booking regarding:

Cabin temperature: warm, cold, air conditioning off, or no preference

Driver conversation style: talkative, quiet, or no preference

These preferences are communicated to the local partner before the ride, enabling tailored preparation and a service more aligned with passenger expectations.

From logistical service to personalized experience

In private transportation, punctuality and reliability are essential. Today, the real differentiation lies in the quality of the experience.

With Ride Comfort, micro-preferences, such as level of interaction or climate control, significantly impact service perception, particularly in business and premium segments.

"International mobility is evolving toward increasingly personalized models. Giving customers the opportunity to express their preferences before the ride transforms a transfer into a truly tailored experience," says Ferdinando D'Agostino, Customer Relationship Manager at Transfeero.

A benefit for both customers and partners

The update not only enhances the customer experience but also optimizes operations for local partners by reducing misunderstandings and increasing alignment between expectations and service delivery.

"Anticipating passenger needs reduces friction and strengthens perceived service quality on a global scale," adds D'Agostino.

With this innovation, Transfeero reinforces its positioning as a platform focused on innovation and personalization in international private transportation.

ABOUT TRANSFEERO

Transfeero is a premium mobility platform connecting travelers to key destinations worldwide. Our mission is to simplify road travel by offering comfortable, reliable, and high-quality transfer services designed for both leisure and business travelers.

We provide airport transfers, intercity connections, port shuttles, and chauffeur services in 100 countries, across more than 2,500 cities and 670 airports. All services are available via website or app, with instant confirmation and 24/7 multilingual customer support.

Through a carefully selected network of local partners, we guarantee punctuality, comfort, and flexibility, offering vehicles in all categories-from economy to first class, including minibuses for up to 16 passengers. By rethinking how people move between key destinations, we deliver tailored solutions for the modern traveler.

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Source: Plentisoft