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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
16.03.26 | 15:25
1,480 Euro
-4,52 % -0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,93019:34
Dow Jones News
16.03.2026 18:45 Uhr
277 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-March-2026 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

16 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  16 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         64,444 
 
Highest price paid per share:            136.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             131.80p 
 
                           133.3352p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company hold 4,973,683 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,767,893 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,767,893 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      133.3352p                        64,444

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
548             136.00          08:30:09         00382435755TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             135.60          08:31:54         00382438204TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             135.40          08:34:13         00382441421TRLO1     XLON 
 
2162             135.00          08:34:14         00382441455TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             135.00          08:38:35         00382447596TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             135.00          08:38:35         00382447597TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             134.60          08:41:11         00382451257TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             134.00          09:01:03         00382482247TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             133.80          09:01:47         00382483470TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             133.60          09:06:06         00382489930TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             133.20          09:11:50         00382499431TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             133.80          09:31:14         00382538707TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             133.80          09:31:14         00382538708TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             133.80          09:31:14         00382538709TRLO1     XLON 
 
1642             133.60          09:31:15         00382538762TRLO1     XLON 
 
296             133.40          09:34:29         00382542538TRLO1     XLON 
 
246             133.40          09:35:57         00382543979TRLO1     XLON 
 
296             133.40          09:35:57         00382543980TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             133.80          09:59:01         00382570924TRLO1     XLON 
 
239             133.80          09:59:01         00382570925TRLO1     XLON 
 
311             133.80          09:59:01         00382570926TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             133.60          09:59:58         00382571070TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             133.60          10:01:09         00382571115TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             134.00          10:16:16         00382571624TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             134.00          10:16:16         00382571625TRLO1     XLON 
 
1178             133.80          10:16:17         00382571626TRLO1     XLON 
 
1727             133.80          10:29:31         00382572199TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             133.40          10:38:30         00382573188TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             133.00          10:54:28         00382573633TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             133.20          11:13:38         00382574182TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             133.00          11:21:49         00382574523TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             134.00          12:05:34         00382575656TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             133.40          12:11:51         00382575806TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             133.40          12:44:58         00382576727TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             133.40          12:44:58         00382576728TRLO1     XLON 
 
1127             133.40          12:47:33         00382576783TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             133.20          12:58:50         00382577003TRLO1     XLON 
 
207             133.20          13:01:18         00382577069TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              133.40          13:35:30         00382578218TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             133.40          13:35:30         00382578219TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             133.40          13:35:30         00382578220TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             133.40          13:35:30         00382578221TRLO1     XLON 
 
997             133.40          13:35:43         00382578230TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             133.40          13:36:09         00382578244TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             133.40          13:36:55         00382578255TRLO1     XLON 
 
1750             133.20          13:38:02         00382578279TRLO1     XLON 
 
1022             133.00          13:46:34         00382578569TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              133.00          13:46:34         00382578570TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             133.00          13:46:34         00382578571TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             133.00          13:46:34         00382578572TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             132.80          13:46:34         00382578573TRLO1     XLON 
 
390             132.60          13:46:52         00382578641TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             132.60          13:47:28         00382578690TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             132.60          13:56:11         00382579056TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             132.60          13:56:11         00382579057TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             132.00          14:23:56         00382580422TRLO1     XLON 
 
1171             132.00          14:23:56         00382580423TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             132.00          14:23:56         00382580424TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             131.80          14:24:08         00382580443TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             132.00          14:28:53         00382580672TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             132.20          14:30:54         00382580795TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             132.40          14:35:31         00382581114TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             132.20          14:46:37         00382581683TRLO1     XLON 
 
333             132.40          14:56:14         00382582006TRLO1     XLON 
 
41              132.40          14:56:14         00382582007TRLO1     XLON 
 
15              132.40          14:56:14         00382582008TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             132.60          15:08:04         00382582542TRLO1     XLON 
 
1492             132.60          15:08:04         00382582543TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             132.60          15:08:04         00382582545TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2026 13:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

708             133.00          15:11:40         00382582651TRLO1     XLON 
 
1389             133.00          15:12:17         00382582667TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             133.20          15:14:10         00382582722TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             133.00          15:20:18         00382583023TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             133.20          15:30:35         00382583363TRLO1     XLON 
 
1222             133.20          15:30:35         00382583364TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              133.20          15:30:35         00382583365TRLO1     XLON 
 
1233             133.20          15:31:02         00382583383TRLO1     XLON 
 
1179             133.20          15:35:31         00382583583TRLO1     XLON 
 
1079             133.20          15:38:27         00382583661TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             133.40          15:44:54         00382584018TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             133.40          15:44:54         00382584019TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             133.40          15:44:54         00382584020TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             133.40          15:44:54         00382584021TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             133.40          15:44:54         00382584022TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             133.20          15:44:55         00382584024TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             133.00          15:53:34         00382584488TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             133.00          15:53:34         00382584489TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             133.00          15:55:19         00382584525TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             133.00          15:55:19         00382584526TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             133.00          15:55:19         00382584527TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             132.80          15:55:46         00382584535TRLO1     XLON 
 
1093             133.00          16:03:47         00382584884TRLO1     XLON 
 
1654             133.00          16:08:43         00382585124TRLO1     XLON 
 
37              133.20          16:14:31         00382585501TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             133.20          16:14:31         00382585502TRLO1     XLON 
 
853             133.20          16:14:31         00382585503TRLO1     XLON 
 
374             133.20          16:14:31         00382585504TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             133.20          16:15:30         00382585571TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             133.40          16:17:07         00382585698TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             133.40          16:18:20         00382585842TRLO1     XLON 
 
323             133.40          16:19:29         00382585983TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 421182 
EQS News ID:  2292178 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2292178&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2026 13:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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