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PR Newswire
16.03.2026 19:06 Uhr
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Pradeep Hathiramani Named Chief Investment Officer at Alaris Aerospace Systems

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaris Aerospace Systems LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Pradeep Hathiramani as its Chief Investment officer. In this role Pradeep will oversee Capital strategy, Investor relations, Compliance and Aircraft acquisition.

Alaris Aerospace

In addition to his role as the CIO, Pradeep will also head and grow the Alaris Aircraft leasing platform, Celerity Aero Capital LLC. Pradeep brings over two decades of investment management and operational leadership experience in asset finance, aircraft leasing, and private credit. His leadership experience includes Stellwagen Capital in Dublin, Ireland, where he was CIO of a $750 million senior secured aircraft loan fund and Chief Risk Officer of Seraph Aviation's $4 billion of leased aircraft under management.

Prior to Stellwagen he co-founded First Star Aviation, a mid-life aircraft leasing platform for Fifth Street Finance Corp in the US. In the alternative investment space, he traded airline EETCs, aircraft ABS and mezzanine debt at KKR as the sector head of KKR Asset Management's transportation verticals that included Aviation, Defense, Autos, Marine, and Rail.

His airline experience includes Flightlease Gmbh, a leasing JV between Swissair and GATX Air in Zurich, and most recently, as an executive advisor to Akasa Air and Fly91 in India for the sale leaseback and PDP financings on narrow bodies and regional aircraft.

Pradeep holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a BA from Vassar College.

"We are excited to have Pradeep join our team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in capital raising, aircraft leasing, corporate governance and will help Alaris, our leasing platform Celerity Aero Capital and our group of MROs in its next phase of growth," says Bikram Jaswal, President and CEO of Alaris.

www.alarisaero.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pradeep-hathiramani-named-chief-investment-officer-at-alaris-aerospace-systems-302714842.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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