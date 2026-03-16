C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Announces Plan to Reduce Outstanding Shares by 245 Million to Strengthen Capital Structure

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a plan to reduce the Company's outstanding common shares by approximately 245,000,000 shares, subject to applicable regulatory procedures and corporate actions.

The share reduction initiative reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to maintaining a disciplined capital structure and enhancing long-term value for shareholders as it continues executing on its broader digital asset strategy.

The reduction is expected to occur through the retirement and cancellation of previously issued shares, which may include shares returned to the Company and subsequently retired in accordance with corporate approvals and transfer agent procedures.

"As we continue to execute on our strategy of building a leading digital asset treasury and expanding our blockchain initiatives, maintaining an efficient capital structure is a key priority for the Company," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "This planned reduction in outstanding shares reflects our commitment to strengthening shareholder alignment while positioning C2 Blockchain for sustainable long-term growth."

The Company expects the reduction in shares to result in a material decrease in the total number of outstanding common shares, while the Company's authorized share count will remain unchanged. The process will be completed in coordination with the Company's transfer agent and in accordance with applicable corporate and regulatory procedures.

C2 Blockchain expects to provide additional updates as the share reduction progresses and once the final outstanding share count has been confirmed.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a blockchain and digital asset company focused on building long-term value through strategic accumulation of digital assets and development of blockchain-related initiatives. The Company continues to expand its digital asset treasury strategy and is actively exploring opportunities across decentralized technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and emerging digital asset ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans to reduce outstanding shares, expected improvements to its capital structure, and the Company's broader strategic initiatives in the digital asset and blockchain sectors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections regarding future events and business performance. These statements are not guarantees of future results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully complete the planned share reduction; changes in market conditions; volatility in digital asset markets; regulatory developments affecting blockchain or digital assets; the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives; access to capital; and other risks that may be described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and disclosures available through OTC Markets.

Additionally, forward-looking statements may include expectations regarding the potential benefits of a reduced share count, including improved shareholder alignment, increased capital efficiency, and the Company's ability to pursue strategic growth opportunities in the blockchain and digital asset sectors. These statements reflect management's current views and assumptions but remain subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. C2 Blockchain Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

C2 Blockchain Inc.

Investor & Media Relations

info@c2blockchain.com

www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-announces-plan-to-reduce-outstanding-shares-by-245-mill-1148141