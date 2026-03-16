Foundation Software: FOUNDATION Recognized as a 2026 Capterra Shortlist and Software Advice FrontRunners Award Winner

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / FOUNDATION, the construction accounting software developed by Foundation Software, has been recognized with two industry honors from Capterra: the 2026 Capterra Shortlist and the 2026 Software Advice FrontRunners awards for construction management software.

The Capterra Shortlist and Software Advice FrontRunners awards recognize software solutions that stand out based on verified user reviews, ratings and real buyer interest.

The distinctions are designed to help software buyers identify products that consistently perform well in both customer satisfaction and overall market presence.

FOUNDATION's inclusion in both recognitions reflects continued positive feedback from construction professionals who rely on the platform to manage the financial and operational side of their projects.

Contractors can explore verified user reviews and see the awards recognized in these 2026 rankings by visiting the FOUNDATION listing on Capterra.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information regarding any of the products listed above, please visit https://www.foundationsoft.com/partners/integrations, call (800) 246-0800 or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundationr-recognized-as-a-2026-capterra-shortlist-and-software-1147451