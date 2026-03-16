TikaMobile Unveils Comprehensive AI Suite for Medical Affairs Operations

Integrated AI Platform Delivers Automated Intelligence from Conference Coverage to Speaker Bureau Compliance

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / TikaMobile, a leading provider of intelligent digital solutions for life sciences, today unveiled comprehensive AI capabilities that enable Medical Affairs teams to automate intelligence generation from conference coverage through speaker bureau operations to strategic insights analysis. Teams can now demonstrate measurable impact while managing complex compliance requirements through integrated AI capabilities that eliminate manual compilation and accelerate decision-making.

Medical Affairs organizations face mounting pressure to process unprecedented data volumes while demonstrating strategic value. Teams manage hundreds of conference sessions annually, generate thousands of HCP insights, and operate speaker bureaus with stringent compliance requirements - all while leadership demands faster reporting and clearer ROI demonstration.

TikaMobile enables Medical Affairs teams to address these challenges through integrated AI capabilities across three core operational areas:

Conference Intelligence: Medical Affairs teams can now generate comprehensive post-conference analysis in minutes rather than weeks. Teams access multi-dimensional summaries including Conference Overviews, Session Breakdowns with competitive insights, and aggregated Insights. Leaders receive downloadable executive reports for immediate stakeholder distribution, while field teams capture session intelligence without data loss.

Strategic Insights & Analytics: Teams gain the ability to query insight data using natural language and receive instant answers with automatically enriched intelligence including sentiment classification, thematic hashtags, recommended next steps, and safety signal detection for AE/PQC events. Medical Affairs leadership can generate executive-ready reports through customizable templates with streaming generation, while regional directors identify emerging patterns across field teams that manual review cannot surface.

Speaker Bureau Operations: Organizations can now streamline compliance and payment workflows while enabling HCP speakers to review and confirm invoices through self-service portals. Compliance teams monitor FMV thresholds in real-time with predictive risk alerts, while Medical Affairs leadership receives automated post-event intelligence including engagement sentiment and proactive notifications for compliance deadlines and training expirations.

"Medical Affairs teams need AI that eliminates manual work at every stage of the intelligence lifecycle," said Manish Sharma, CEO of TikaMobile. "Teams can now accomplish in minutes what previously took weeks: generating comprehensive session summaries, analyzing insights conversationally, identifying follow-up priorities, and producing executive reports. These capabilities address real operational pain points - hours spent compiling reports, weeks tracking down follow-ups, and the challenge of demonstrating strategic value to leadership."

Organizations deploy these capabilities through multi-tenant SaaS architecture with role-based access, enabling territory-aware intelligence and unified data across HCP profiles, interactions, and strategic themes. Teams can implement the Insights module as a standalone application or integrate it within the full TikaMSL platform.

About TikaMobile

TikaMobile provides intelligent digital solutions for life sciences organizations, specializing in CRM and business intelligence platforms for medical affairs and commercial teams. The TikaMSL platform empowers medical affairs professionals to optimize KOL engagement, streamline workflows, and leverage AI-powered insights across diverse therapeutic areas. TikaMobile solutions are trusted by global teams to enhance efficiency, ensure compliance, and drive scientific impact. Learn more at Tikamobile.com .

Contact Information

Name: Manish Sharma

Email: MSharma@TikaMobile.com

Phone Number: +1 (646) 650-5545

SOURCE: TikaMobile

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tikamobile-unveils-comprehensive-ai-suite-for-medical-affairs-ope-1148149