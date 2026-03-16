Datatrak International: Datatrak and TAILRD Heart Announce Collaboration to Advance Ai-Driven Healthcare and Life Sciences Clinical Research

DATATRAK Powered by Fountayn and TAILRD Heart collaborate to bring real-world data (RWD) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to cardiovascular care and clinical research

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / DATATRAK Powered by Fountayn ("DATATRAK"), a unified, cloud-based eClinical technology platform for global clinical trials, and TAILRD | Heart ("TAILRD"), an AI-powered cardiovascular care platform incubated at Mount Sinai Hospital, today announced a strategic collaboration to bring real-world data (RWD) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to cardiovascular healthcare and life sciences clinical research.

The collaboration will connect TAILRD's AI-driven cardiovascular analytics and patient-identification capabilities with DATATRAK'S unified eSource and eClinical platform, enabling more efficient clinical trials and real-world evidence (RWE) generation across the spectrum of cardiovascular disease. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the development and delivery of evidence-based therapies, while helping health systems improve cardiovascular outcomes at scale.

As part of the collaboration, DATATRAK is seeding a strategic investment in TAILRD to expand the reach of TAILRD's platform and resources so that more patients and providers can benefit from AI-powered cardiovascular solutions. TAILRD solutions that require FDA-regulated clinical trials will leverage DATATRAK'S eSource-enabled eClinical platform, including seamlessly integrated eSource, EDC/CDMS, RTSM, CTMS, eTMF, eConsent, and ePRO/eCOA modules within a 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, GDPR, and GCP-compliant cloud environment.

The collaboration spans multiple facets of cardiovascular care and research, including: hospital and physician practice workflows, AI-powered RWD and RWE generation, virtual and hybrid clinical trials, patient recruitment and pre-screening, and AI-driven cardiovascular knowledge resources to provide faster answers for physicians, care teams, and researchers.

"Too many families have been affected by preventable or late-detected cardiovascular disease, and we see a clear opportunity to combine AI, real-world data, and proven clinical trial infrastructure to change that trajectory," said Alex Tabatabai, CEO, DATATRAK Powered by Fountayn. "By unifying TAILRD's AI-enabled patient identification and care pathways with our fully integrated eClinical platform, sponsors and health systems can move from insight to action much more quickly."

"TAILRD was built inside real health systems to solve real cardiovascular care gaps, from early detection to complex interventions and long-term follow-up," said Jonathan Hart, President, TAILRD Heart. "Partnering with DATATRAK gives us a powerful, scalable trial and data backbone so that the same infrastructure improving day-to-day patient care can also power the next generation of cardiovascular research and therapies."

DATATRAK brings a long history of cardiovascular research experience, having supported complex studies with leading cardiovascular CROs and institutions, while TAILRD has quickly established itself in the field through its work with Mount Sinai Hospital. Both organizations share a mission to improve cardiovascular health outcomes globally and reduce the burden of heart disease, one of the world's leading causes of morbidity and mortality.

About TAILRD | Heart

TAILRD is an AI-powered cardiovascular care platform transforming how hospitals and health systems identify, treat, and track patients across the full spectrum of heart disease. From early detection in primary care to complex interventions and longitudinal follow-up, TAILRD bridges clinical gaps using structured data, real-world best practices, and AI-driven insights. Developed in partnership with leading institutions such as Mount Sinai, TAILRD delivers modular, evidence-based solutions that integrate into existing clinical workflows, helping care teams scale guideline-directed care, reduce variability, and unlock new clinical and financial value. In collaboration with research partners and life sciences sponsors, TAILRD also supports clinical trials by identifying qualified patients, streamlining site activation, and accelerating enrollment. Through its collaboration with DATATRAK, TAILRD extends its ability to support smarter, more efficient cardiovascular research by linking AI-enabled patient identification and care pathways with a flexible, scalable platform for trial management and data capture.

About DATATRAK Powered by Fountayn

DATATRAK Powered by Fountayn is a unified, cloud-based eClinical technology platform that enables sponsors, CROs, and sites to design, run, and manage clinical trials on a single, integrated system. Built from a single source code and accessible globally from any device, the platform brings together EDC/CDMS, eSource, RTSM, CTMS, eTMF, ePRO/eCOA, eConsent and decentralized trial capabilities in one configurable environment. DATATRAK's EDC/CDMS technology, first established in 1991, has a long track record of supporting complex studies that have achieved regulatory approvals and is validated to meet FDA CFR 21 Part 11, HIPAA, GDPR, and GCP requirements. By providing real-time access to high-quality data, workflow automation, and advanced analytics, DATATRAK helps life sciences organizations accelerate study timelines, reduce operational burden, and improve data quality across global clinical programs.

Contacts

TAILRD | Heart

Jonathan Hart

President

Email: JHart@tailrd-heart.com

Website: www.tailrd-heart.com

DATATRAK Powered by Fountayn

Sales Department

Email: sales@datatrak.com; sales@fountayn.com

Websites: www.datatrak.com; www.fountayn.com

SOURCE: Datatrak International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datatrak-and-tailrd-heart-announce-collaboration-to-advance-ai%e2%80%91dr-1148152