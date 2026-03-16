BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Announces Date for Vision 2030 Investor Day

Virtual Event Taking Place Thursday April 2, 2026

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies"), a provider of advanced public safety communications solutions, today announced the hosting of a live video webcast of its Investor Day taking place on Thursday, April 2, 2026, starting at 9:00am ET. Shareholders and interested parties may access the event and accompanying slide presentation via the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.bktechnologies.com under the Events and Presentations section.

The event will include presentations from senior company leaders, including Chief Executive Officer, John Suzuki, Chief Financial Officer, Scott Malmanger, General Manager of Land Mobile Radio (LMR), Stephen Theisen, General Manager of Solutions, James Teel, and Vice President of Software Development, Carlos Camps. The agenda will include the introduction of the Company's Vision 2030 objectives, outlook on the LMR and Public Safety Broadband markets, and strategic overview of the Company's product roadmap. In addition, the event will conclude with an open round table discussion, including a question-and-answer session moderated by Lake Street Capital Markets Director of Research, Jaeson Schmidt.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American: BKTI) manufactures high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for public safety and government agencies. BK's BKR 9000 multiband portable radio combines advanced features with rugged durability and interoperability to meet the critical demands of first responders. BK's Solutions business unit, which includes the BK ONE family of offerings, combines land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE/5G to create seamless connectivity among first responders for planned and emergency events. BK Technologies is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida. For more information, visit www.bktechnologies.com.

Company Contact:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

Office: 646-536-7331

Brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bk-technologies-announces-date-for-vision-2030-investor-day-1148147