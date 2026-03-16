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WKN: A3D682 | ISIN: US05587G2030 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.03.26 | 20:41
76,67 US-Dollar
-0,87 % -0,67
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
16.03.2026 21:26 Uhr
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BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Announces Date for Vision 2030 Investor Day

Virtual Event Taking Place Thursday April 2, 2026

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies"), a provider of advanced public safety communications solutions, today announced the hosting of a live video webcast of its Investor Day taking place on Thursday, April 2, 2026, starting at 9:00am ET. Shareholders and interested parties may access the event and accompanying slide presentation via the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.bktechnologies.com under the Events and Presentations section.

The event will include presentations from senior company leaders, including Chief Executive Officer, John Suzuki, Chief Financial Officer, Scott Malmanger, General Manager of Land Mobile Radio (LMR), Stephen Theisen, General Manager of Solutions, James Teel, and Vice President of Software Development, Carlos Camps. The agenda will include the introduction of the Company's Vision 2030 objectives, outlook on the LMR and Public Safety Broadband markets, and strategic overview of the Company's product roadmap. In addition, the event will conclude with an open round table discussion, including a question-and-answer session moderated by Lake Street Capital Markets Director of Research, Jaeson Schmidt.

About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American: BKTI) manufactures high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for public safety and government agencies. BK's BKR 9000 multiband portable radio combines advanced features with rugged durability and interoperability to meet the critical demands of first responders. BK's Solutions business unit, which includes the BK ONE family of offerings, combines land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE/5G to create seamless connectivity among first responders for planned and emergency events. BK Technologies is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida. For more information, visit www.bktechnologies.com.

Company Contact:
Hayden IR
Brett Maas
Office: 646-536-7331
Brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bk-technologies-announces-date-for-vision-2030-investor-day-1148147

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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