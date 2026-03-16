EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
Executive Presentations From 11 Companies Recognized in the 2026 OTCQX Best 50
Direct Access to Management Teams Through Live Presentations, Real-Time Q&A and 1x1 Meetings
NEW YORK, NY - March 16, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - B2i Digital, Inc. is highlighting the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference taking place March 19, 2026. The OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference is a B2i Digital Featured Conference.
The 2026 OTCQX Best 50 represents companies from 13 countries with market capitalizations ranging from $146M to $289B and more than $60B in U.S. trading volume last year, and the March 19th conference will feature executive presentations from 11 of those companies.
This conference brings together companies across industries, from semiconductors and aviation to precious metals and grocery retail, united by their standing as top-performing OTCQX issuers. Investors can watch live presentations, ask questions in real time, and request one-on-one meetings with management teams through the VIC platform. Replays are available on demand after the event.
B2i Digital partners with Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) as the Official Marketing Partner, supporting each event through digital marketing, social media, digital profiles of presenting companies, and direct investor outreach.
"The OTCQX Best 50 is one of the strongest lineups on the VIC calendar. These are companies that have already earned recognition for their market performance and disclosure standards, and now investors get to hear directly from their leadership teams, ask questions live, and request one-on-one meetings. That combination of quality and access is what makes this event stand out," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital.
For more details, please visit:
Presenting companies include:
9:30 AM EDT: Ucore Rare Metals, Inc.
10:00 AM EDT: Ahold Delhaize
10:30 AM EDT: Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd.
11:00 AM EDT: Luca Mining Corp.
11:30 AM EDT: Infineon Technologies AG
12:00 PM EDT: Heliostar Metals Ltd.
12:30 PM EDT: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
1:00 PM EDT: J Sainsbury plc
1:30 PM EDT: Altius Minerals Corp.
2:00 PM EDT: Guanajuato Silver Co. Ltd.
2:30 PM EDT: Endeavour Mining PLC
For registration and company profiles, please visit:
Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. All public companies are welcome to participate. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.
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News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.
16.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|B2i Digital, Inc.
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2292276
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2292276 16.03.2026 CET/CEST