Total passenger traffic up 6.7% YoY in February
International passenger traffic up 14.1% YoY in February; up 17.8% YoY in Argentina
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading private airport operators, reported today a 6.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in February 2026.
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Monthly Passenger Traffic Performance (In million PAX)
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2026 vs. 2025)
Statistics
Feb'26
Feb'25
% Var.
YTD'26
YTD'25
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,299
3,292
0.2%
6,966
6,864
1.5%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,786
2,442
14.1%
5,906
5,160
14.5%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
660
588
12.3%
1,482
1,292
14.7%
Total Passengers (thousands)1
6,745
6,322
6.7%
14,354
13,316
7.8%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
31.4
29.6
6.0%
61.4
61.6
-0.3%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
66.0
64.2
2.8%
139.7
134.8
3.6%
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic increased by 6.7% in February compared to the same month in 2025. Domestic traffic rose modestly by 0.2% YoY, driven by Brazil and Ecuador, partially offset by declines in Argentina and Italy. International traffic, meanwhile, grew by 14.1%, with all operating countries contributing positively on a YoY basis, including double-digit growth in Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Ecuador, and Armenia. Notably, Argentina accounted for more than 50% of total YoY traffic growth in February and over two-thirds of the increase in international traffic.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased by 5.8% YoY in February. The increase was driven by strong growth in international traffic, partially offset by a slight decline in the domestic segment, reflecting a tough comparison base in February 2025 and the impact of a nationwide 24-hour strike organized by major labor unions on February 19. Domestic traffic declined by 0.4% YoY. Additionally, Aerolíneas Argentinas faced temporary fleet constraints due to engine issues affecting several aircraft, which resulted in some flight cancellations. International traffic remained robust, increasing by 17.8% YoY and reaching the highest load factor levels of the past twelve months. On February 20, the system recorded the highest number of international passengers in a single day in its history. During the Carnival period, traffic increased by 27% compared with Carnival 2025, with Brazil, Chile, and the United States ranking as the top three destinations in February.
In Italy, passenger traffic increased by 7.4% YoY, driven by double-digit growth in the international segment, partially offset by a decline in domestic traffic. International passenger traffic, which accounted for nearly 80% of total traffic, rose by 10.6% YoY, reflecting solid performance at both Florence and Pisa airports. Domestic passenger traffic declined by 2.2% YoY, primarily due to lower volumes at Florence airport, partially offset by increases at Pisa airport.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased by 8.2% YoY, reflecting improved traffic trends despite ongoing challenges in the aviation environment. Domestic traffic, which accounted for nearly 60% of total traffic, rose by 1.6% YoY, while transit passengers increased by a strong 17.3% YoY. International traffic, although representing a small share of total traffic (5%), grew by 10.2% YoY.
In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, predominantly international, increased by 2.4% YoY and continued to benefit from additional flight frequencies introduced to accommodate strong summer-season demand. Among other developments, GOL launched a new Montevideo-Fortaleza route and resumed its São Paulo-Punta del Este and Buenos Aires-Punta del Este services for the summer season. Aerolíneas Argentinas also increased frequencies on its Buenos Aires-Punta del Este route and introduced a new Córdoba-Punta del Este service.
In Ecuador, where security concerns persist, passenger traffic performed well, increasing by 8.6% YoY. International traffic increased by 13.7% YoY, supported by strong performance on routes to Europe. Domestic traffic rose by 4.7% YoY, although high airfares continued to weigh on travel demand.
In Armenia, passenger traffic increased by 11.6% YoY. The result was supported by the introduction of new airlines and routes, as well as increased flight frequencies. In October 2025, Wizz Air launched a new base at Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport, deploying two aircraft and adding ten new direct routes to Europe.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased by 6.0% YoY, with positive contributions from all countries of operation except Italy and Brazil. Performance by country was as follows: Armenia (+43.2%), Argentina (+9.7%), Uruguay (+5.7%), Ecuador (+0.8%), Italy (-16.8%), and Brazil (-17.8%). Argentina, Brazil, and Armenia accounted for nearly 80% of total cargo volume in February.
Aircraft movements increased by 2.8% YoY, with positive contributions from all countries of operation except Brazil, which recorded a slight decline. Performance by country was as follows: Armenia (+11.1%), Uruguay (+6.9%), Argentina (+3.5%), Italy (+2.8%), Ecuador (+0%), and Brazil (-0.6%). Argentina, Brazil, and Ecuador accounted for more than 80% of total aircraft movements in February.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2026 vs. 2025)
Feb'26
Feb'25
% Var.
YTD'26
YTD'25
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina
4,019
3,798
5.8%
8,573
8,016
6.9%
Italy
542
505
7.4%
1,046
990
5.7%
Brazil
1,267
1,172
8.2%
2,750
2,455
12.0%
Uruguay
214
209
2.4%
459
452
1.7%
Ecuador
373
344
8.6%
765
717
6.7%
Armenia
329
294
11.6%
761
687
10.7%
TOTAL
6,745
6,322
6.7%
14,354
13,316
7.8%
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
16,263
14,831
9.7%
32,669
32,489
0.6%
Italy
844
1,014
-16.8%
1,669
2,087
-20.0%
Brazil
4,367
5,313
-17.8%
8,578
9,747
-12.0%
Uruguay
2,868
2,713
5.7%
5,306
5,663
-6.3%
Ecuador
2,728
2,707
0.8%
5,407
5,518
-2.0%
Armenia
4,299
3,001
43.2%
7,798
6,129
27.2%
TOTAL
31,369
29,580
6.0%
61,427
61,633
-0.3%
|
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
38,239
36,941
3.5%
81,432
78,057
4.3%
Italy
4,707
4,581
2.8%
9,457
9,105
3.9%
Brazil
11,331
11,394
-0.6%
23,374
22,466
4.0%
Uruguay
3,155
2,952
6.9%
7,282
6,851
6.3%
Ecuador
5,955
5,956
0.0%
12,271
12,809
-4.2%
Armenia
2,623
2,361
11.1%
5,875
5,509
6.6%
TOTAL
66,010
64,185
2.8%
139,691
134,797
3.6%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2025, Corporación América Airports served 86.7 million passengers, 9.8% above the 79.0 million passengers served in 2024. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
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Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
Patricio Iñaki Esnaola
Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com
Phone: +5411 4899-6716