Total passenger traffic up 6.7% YoY in February

International passenger traffic up 14.1% YoY in February; up 17.8% YoY in Argentina

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading private airport operators, reported today a 6.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic in February 2026.

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Monthly Passenger Traffic Performance (In million PAX)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2026 vs. 2025) Statistics Feb'26 Feb'25 % Var. YTD'26 YTD'25 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,299 3,292 0.2% 6,966 6,864 1.5% International Passengers (thousands) 2,786 2,442 14.1% 5,906 5,160 14.5% Transit Passengers (thousands) 660 588 12.3% 1,482 1,292 14.7% Total Passengers (thousands)1 6,745 6,322 6.7% 14,354 13,316 7.8% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 31.4 29.6 6.0% 61.4 61.6 -0.3% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 66.0 64.2 2.8% 139.7 134.8 3.6%

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic increased by 6.7% in February compared to the same month in 2025. Domestic traffic rose modestly by 0.2% YoY, driven by Brazil and Ecuador, partially offset by declines in Argentina and Italy. International traffic, meanwhile, grew by 14.1%, with all operating countries contributing positively on a YoY basis, including double-digit growth in Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Ecuador, and Armenia. Notably, Argentina accounted for more than 50% of total YoY traffic growth in February and over two-thirds of the increase in international traffic.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased by 5.8% YoY in February. The increase was driven by strong growth in international traffic, partially offset by a slight decline in the domestic segment, reflecting a tough comparison base in February 2025 and the impact of a nationwide 24-hour strike organized by major labor unions on February 19. Domestic traffic declined by 0.4% YoY. Additionally, Aerolíneas Argentinas faced temporary fleet constraints due to engine issues affecting several aircraft, which resulted in some flight cancellations. International traffic remained robust, increasing by 17.8% YoY and reaching the highest load factor levels of the past twelve months. On February 20, the system recorded the highest number of international passengers in a single day in its history. During the Carnival period, traffic increased by 27% compared with Carnival 2025, with Brazil, Chile, and the United States ranking as the top three destinations in February.

In Italy, passenger traffic increased by 7.4% YoY, driven by double-digit growth in the international segment, partially offset by a decline in domestic traffic. International passenger traffic, which accounted for nearly 80% of total traffic, rose by 10.6% YoY, reflecting solid performance at both Florence and Pisa airports. Domestic passenger traffic declined by 2.2% YoY, primarily due to lower volumes at Florence airport, partially offset by increases at Pisa airport.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased by 8.2% YoY, reflecting improved traffic trends despite ongoing challenges in the aviation environment. Domestic traffic, which accounted for nearly 60% of total traffic, rose by 1.6% YoY, while transit passengers increased by a strong 17.3% YoY. International traffic, although representing a small share of total traffic (5%), grew by 10.2% YoY.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, predominantly international, increased by 2.4% YoY and continued to benefit from additional flight frequencies introduced to accommodate strong summer-season demand. Among other developments, GOL launched a new Montevideo-Fortaleza route and resumed its São Paulo-Punta del Este and Buenos Aires-Punta del Este services for the summer season. Aerolíneas Argentinas also increased frequencies on its Buenos Aires-Punta del Este route and introduced a new Córdoba-Punta del Este service.

In Ecuador, where security concerns persist, passenger traffic performed well, increasing by 8.6% YoY. International traffic increased by 13.7% YoY, supported by strong performance on routes to Europe. Domestic traffic rose by 4.7% YoY, although high airfares continued to weigh on travel demand.

In Armenia, passenger traffic increased by 11.6% YoY. The result was supported by the introduction of new airlines and routes, as well as increased flight frequencies. In October 2025, Wizz Air launched a new base at Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport, deploying two aircraft and adding ten new direct routes to Europe.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased by 6.0% YoY, with positive contributions from all countries of operation except Italy and Brazil. Performance by country was as follows: Armenia (+43.2%), Argentina (+9.7%), Uruguay (+5.7%), Ecuador (+0.8%), Italy (-16.8%), and Brazil (-17.8%). Argentina, Brazil, and Armenia accounted for nearly 80% of total cargo volume in February.

Aircraft movements increased by 2.8% YoY, with positive contributions from all countries of operation except Brazil, which recorded a slight decline. Performance by country was as follows: Armenia (+11.1%), Uruguay (+6.9%), Argentina (+3.5%), Italy (+2.8%), Ecuador (+0%), and Brazil (-0.6%). Argentina, Brazil, and Ecuador accounted for more than 80% of total aircraft movements in February.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2026 vs. 2025) Feb'26 Feb'25 % Var. YTD'26 YTD'25 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina 4,019 3,798 5.8% 8,573 8,016 6.9% Italy 542 505 7.4% 1,046 990 5.7% Brazil 1,267 1,172 8.2% 2,750 2,455 12.0% Uruguay 214 209 2.4% 459 452 1.7% Ecuador 373 344 8.6% 765 717 6.7% Armenia 329 294 11.6% 761 687 10.7% TOTAL 6,745 6,322 6.7% 14,354 13,316 7.8%

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 16,263 14,831 9.7% 32,669 32,489 0.6% Italy 844 1,014 -16.8% 1,669 2,087 -20.0% Brazil 4,367 5,313 -17.8% 8,578 9,747 -12.0% Uruguay 2,868 2,713 5.7% 5,306 5,663 -6.3% Ecuador 2,728 2,707 0.8% 5,407 5,518 -2.0% Armenia 4,299 3,001 43.2% 7,798 6,129 27.2% TOTAL 31,369 29,580 6.0% 61,427 61,633 -0.3% Aircraft Movements Argentina 38,239 36,941 3.5% 81,432 78,057 4.3% Italy 4,707 4,581 2.8% 9,457 9,105 3.9% Brazil 11,331 11,394 -0.6% 23,374 22,466 4.0% Uruguay 3,155 2,952 6.9% 7,282 6,851 6.3% Ecuador 5,955 5,956 0.0% 12,271 12,809 -4.2% Armenia 2,623 2,361 11.1% 5,875 5,509 6.6% TOTAL 66,010 64,185 2.8% 139,691 134,797 3.6%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2025, Corporación América Airports served 86.7 million passengers, 9.8% above the 79.0 million passengers served in 2024. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Patricio Iñaki Esnaola

Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4899-6716