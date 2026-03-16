Core Silver Corp.: Core Silver Intersects High-Grade Copper-Molybdenum Veins up to 7.31% Cu & 1.01% Mo Confirming Large Porphyry System at Laverdiere

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Core Silver Corp. ("Core Silver" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:8ZR)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to report assay results from the 2025 drilling campaign at the Blue Property (the "Property") located in the Atlin Mining District, northwestern British Columbia.

Core Silver's 2025 exploration campaign confirmed the presence of a laterally and vertically extensive copper (Cu)-molybdenum (Mo)-silver (Ag)-gold (Au) porphyry system at the Laverdiere Copper Project. Exploratory drilling at Laverdiere intersected a molybdenum shell containing widespread, low-density porphyry veining with significant grades locally exceeding 1.0% Mo (1.68% MoS2) and 7% Cu (Table 1). The area drilled along the Valley Fault in 2025 is considered directly marginal to one of three interpreted high-grade porphyry centres outlined by systematic soil sampling completed in 2025.

2025 DIAMOND DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS AT THE LAVERDIERE COPPER PROJECT

Drilling in 2025 intersected mineralized porphyritic rocks with moderate-to-intense alteration and veining along the Valley Fault (Figure 1), situated approximately 2-kilometres southwest of the Main Copper Skarn Zone that was drill tested in 2022. Here LAV22-001, the first-ever drill hole completed by the Company, returned 48.50m of 0.90% Cu, 6g/t Ag and 0.11g/t Au from 31.46m depth, within 96.00m of 0.47% Cu from surface.

In 2025, hole LAV25-010 was drilled northeast across the Valley Fault and intersected widespread, anomalous zones of molybdenum and copper with more localized, moderate-to-high-grade porphyry copper ± gold veins , including: 10.50m of 0.11% Cu, 2.3g/t Ag and 0.025g/t Au from 444.75m depth, including 2.25m of 0.44% Cu, 10.3g/t Ag and 0.076g/t Au, and 0.50m of 1.97% Cu, 45.9g/t Ag and 0.32g/t Au. 10.70m of 0.12% Cu, 1.0g/t Ag and 0.01% Mo from 31.20m depth, including 5.90m of 0.21% Cu, 1.7g/t Ag and 0.02% Mo (0.04% MoS2) and 0.50m of 2.04% Cu, 13.4g/t Ag, 0.032g/t Au and 0.25% Mo (0.41% MoS2). 21.00m of 0.02% Mo (0.04% MoS2) from 588.00m depth, including 2.00m of 0.19% Cu, 1.6g/t Ag, 0.017g/t Au and 0.05% Mo (0.09% MoS2) and 1.00m of 0.27% Cu, 2.4g/t Ag, 0.022g/t Au and 0.08% Mo (0.14% MoS2). Additional porphyry veins sampled over intervals ranging between 0.30m and 1.15m width returned up to 0.29% Mo (0.49% MoS2) with 3.3g/t Ag, and up to 0.51% Cu in potassic zones intersected below 550m drilled depth (Table 1).

Intermittent, well-developed copper-molybdenum-gold-silver-bearing porphyry veins measuring up to 35 cm thick were observed within higher-grade molybdenum zones at depth in hole LAV25-011, including: 24.80m of 0.17% Cu, 1.2g/t Ag and 0.03% Mo (0.05% MoS2) from 580.55m depth, including: 18.35m of 0.23% Cu, 1.6g/t Ag, 0.010g/t Au and 0.04% Mo (0.07% MoS2) from 587.00m, 2.15m of 1.51% Cu, 11.3g/t Ag, 0.064g/t Au and 0.26% Mo (0.44% MoS2) from 603.20m depth, including 0.95m of 3.17% Cu, 19.9g/t Ag, 0.058g/t Au and 0.38% Mo (0.63% MoS2) and 0.35m of 7.31% Cu, 1.01% Mo (1.68% MoS2), 46.3g/t Ag and 0.14g/t Au from 603.80m depth. Additional veining within this interval graded up to 0.52% Cu with 2.1g/t Ag, 0.012g/t Au and 0.09% Mo (0.16% MoS2) over 1.00m and 0.60m of 0.39% Cu, 8.8g/t Ag, 0.14g/t Au and 0.33% Mo (0.56% MoS2). Shallower intercepts from LAV25-011 include: 2.00m of 0.29% Cu, 1.6g/t Ag, 0.012g/t Au and 0.01% Mo from 12.50m depth with vein sets sampled over 1.00m intervals returning up to 0.16% Cu and 0.15% Mo (0.25% MoS2).

Hole LAV25-012 intersected impressive, narrow zones of high-grade molybdenum veins and vein breccia with anomalous copper-bearing porphyry veins beginning at drilled depths below 300 metres, including: 109.15m of 0.02% Mo (0.03% MoS2) from 520.85m depth, including: 60.05m of 0.03% Mo (0.05% MoS2), 33.50m of 0.04% Mo (0.07% MoS2) from 541.00m depth which includes 5.25m of 0.14% Mo (0.23% MoS2); and 10.40m of 0.06% Mo (0.09% MoS2) from 570.50m depth which includes 4.00m of 0.11% Mo (0.19% MoS2). Additional intervals and individual veins sampled within the above section returned up to 0.32% Mo (0.53% MoS2) with 940ppm Cu over 1.70m, 2.00m of 0.11% Mo (0.18% MoS2) and 0.75m of 0.29% Mo (0.48% MoS2) and 953ppm Cu. Deeper vein sets near end of hole returned up to 0.56% Mo (0.94% MoS2) over 0.70m from 789.80m depth, and 0.50m of 0.67% Cu with 2.4g/t Ag from 827.00m depth.

Hole LAV25-013 intersected intense, widespread alteration, deep impressive molybdenum mineralization and localized elevated copper grades in deeper potassic zones and returned: 22.00m of 0.02% Mo (0.03% MoS2) from 398.00m depth including 10.00m of 0.04% Mo (0.06% MoS2) including 3.00m of 0.12% Mo (0.19% MoS2) with 320ppm Cu and 1.2g/t Ag, and 1.00m of 0.34% Mo (0.56% MoS2) with 660ppm Cu. Intermittent potassic zones intersected at depth carrying increased copper and molybdenum grades returned up to 0.28% Cu over 0.50m from 994.50m depth, 0.50m of 0.52% Cu with 0.32% Mo (0.54% MoS2) and 1.8g/t Ag from 729.50m depth, 0.39% Cu with 0.21% Mo (0.34% MoS2), 2.1g/t Ag and 0.014g/t Au over 0.50m from 682.25m depth and 1.00m of 0.20% Mo (0.34% MoS2) with 590ppm Cu from 1045.40m depth.

Zones of distal potassic alteration with elevated copper grades were intersected below 400m drilled depth along the Valley Fault in 2025 and are locally bound by late-to-post mineral diorite-porphyry phases.

Three (3) zones containing anomalous copper and molybdenum values measuring between 900 and 1750-metres-wide were delineated through soil sampling in 2025. These zones (Anomalies X, Y, Z; Figure 3) reside within a ~4-kilometre-long mineralized corridor and are interpreted to represent potential clustered porphyry (+skarn) centres exposed at different erosional levels (Figure 3).

The Laverdiere System shares numerous characteristics with some of the largest and most profitable porphyry deposits globally (e.g. Chuquicamata, Escondida, Bingham Canyon). Geochemically, the Laverdiere porphyry falls within the 'Chuqui Fertility Window' indicating that the system is highly prospective for porphyry copper-gold mineralization with additional evidence supporting magma recharge - an important event that sustains long-lived mineralizing systems by introducing additional copper, gold and sulfur and increasing overall metal endowment of the system (Figure 4).

Results from near surface molybdenum veins and breccias encountered in 2025 fall within the range of typical economic cut-off grades for porphyry deposits. At drilled depths greater than 400 metres, increases in copper and molybdenum grades in areas of low-density porphyry veining match those of high-grade primary molybdenum and/or copper porphyry deposits. This indicates that significant stacked grades are likely in zones of higher vein density.

Several coincident geochemical, structural, and geophysical vectors support the existence of a district-scale copper-molybdenum-silver-gold porphyry-skarn system that remains open and largely untested. Currently, porphyry mineralization at the Laverdiere Project has been delineated for 5.2-kilometres laterally and to drilled depths exceeding 800 metres.

In total, seven (7) diamond drillholes totalling 3,857.17 metres were completed across five locations at the Laverdiere Copper Project in 2025.

"Results from our 2025 drilling campaign continue to demonstrate the scale and fertility of the Laverdiere Porphyry System," said Nick Rodway, CEO of Core Silver Corp. "The presence of widespread copper-molybdenum mineralization and high-grade porphyry veins across multiple holes confirms that we are exploring a large and robust porphyry system. With mineralization now defined over more than five kilometres of strike and remaining open at depth and along trend, we believe Laverdiere has the potential to develop into a significant new copper discovery within an underexplored ore-deposit gap in northwestern British Columbia."

Figure 1: Location Map showing the locations of 2025 and 2022 diamond drillholes at the Laverdiere Copper Project.



Figure 2: 3D Maps looking west through the Valley Zone and Laverdiere base geological model showing the downhole distribution of molybdenum (top left) and copper (bottom left) grade intersected during 2025 drilling. Right -Photographs of mineralized veins in potassic zones intersected during the 2025 drilling program.









Figure 3: Plan map highlighting 2025 exploration completed at the Laverdiere Project. Molybdenum (Mo) and copper (Cu) in soil anomalies are outlined relative to Main Zone drilling and the 2025 Valley Zone drilling locations, which are located within the yellow rectangle. % Cu in rocks is also plotted over 1VD Magnetics.

Figure 4 A/B: Zircon trace element chemistry showing phases of the Laverdiere Porphyry plotting within the "Chuqui Fertility Window" and overlapping with world class deposits in South America including Chuiquicamata, Escondida and Esperanza (Bowie et al., (2026) in press).



Below: Textural and compositional evidence of magma recharge - pictured is a zone of high-density, mineralized magnetic mafic enclaves (MME's) hosted in a granodiorite phase of the Laverdiere Porphyry.



TABLE 1: 2025 DRILLING ASSAY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE LAVERDIERE COPPER PROJECT DDH ID FROM (M) TO (M) LENGTH (M) SAMPLE ID AG G/T AU G/T CU % MO PPM MO % MOS2 % LAV25-007 156.00 158.00 2.00 107.8 0.006 0.06 6 0.00 0.00 LAV25-008 HOLE LOST/NOT SAMPLED LAV25-009 NO SIGNIFICANT RESULTS LAV25-010 31.20 41.90 10.70 1.0 0.004 0.12 134 0.01 0.02 Including 36.00 41.90 5.90 1.7 0.005 0.21 229 0.02 0.04 and 41.40 41.90 0.50 5227346 13.4 0.032 2.04 2453 0.25 0.41 LAV25-010 444.75 455.25 10.50 2.3 0.025 0.11 31 0.00 0.01 Including 444.75 447.00 2.25 10.3 0.076 0.44 3 0.00 0.00 and 444.75 445.25 0.50 5642166 45.9 0.317 1.97 5 0.00 0.00 LAV25-010 588.00 609.00 21.00 0.2 0.006 0.02 233 0.02 0.04 LAV25-010 595.00 597.00 2.00 1.6 0.017 0.19 518 0.05 0.09 LAV25-010 596.00 597.00 1.00 5642288 2.4 0.022 0.27 837 0.08 0.14 LAV25-010 685.50 686.65 1.15 5642362 5.7 0.009 0.51 558 0.06 0.09 LAV25-011 12.50 14.50 2.00 1.6 0.012 0.29 88 0.01 0.01 LAV25-011 580.55 605.35 24.80 1.2 0.007 0.17 292 0.03 0.05 Including 587.00 605.35 18.35 1.6 0.010 0.23 394 0.04 0.07 603.20 605.35 2.15 11.3 0.064 1.51 2606 0.26 0.43 603.80 604.75 0.95 19.9 0.058 3.17 3784 0.38 0.63 and 603.80 604.15 0.35 5642843 46.3 0.141 7.31 10058 1.01 1.68 LAV25-012 365.00 375.00 10.00 0.7 0.002 0.03 264 0.03 0.04 Including 369.50 375.00 5.50 1.1 0.003 0.04 445 0.04 0.07 373.25 375.00 1.75 5680047 1.1 0.001 0.04 1176 0.12 0.20 and 397.50 398.00 0.50 5680065 1.2 0.004 0.07 1555 0.16 0.26 LAV25-012 482.00 490.15 8.15 0.1 0.002 0.01 297 0.03 0.05 Including 484.00 490.15 6.15 0.1 0.001 0.01 317 0.03 0.05 486.00 487.00 1.00 5680190 0.5 0.003 0.02 775 0.08 0.13 and 488.15 490.15 2.00 5680192 0.1 0.002 0.02 873 0.09 0.15 LAV25-012 520.85 630.00 109.15 0.1 0.002 0.01 187 0.02 0.03 Including 520.85 580.90 60.05 0.1 0.002 0.01 288 0.03 0.05 541.00 574.50 33.50 0.2 0.002 0.01 415 0.04 0.07 570.50 580.90 10.40 0.1 0.002 0.01 546 0.05 0.09 555.75 561.00 5.25 0.7 0.008 0.03 1392 0.14 0.23 and 570.50 574.50 4.00 0.1 0.003 0.02 1129 0.11 0.19 553.00 555.00 2.00 5680142 0.6 0.008 0.02 1066 0.11 0.18 555.75 557.45 1.70 5680144 2.6 0.020 0.09 3198 0.32 0.53 LAV25-013 398.00 420.00 22.00 0.2 0.003 0.01 200 0.02 0.03 Including 398.00 408.00 10.00 0.4 0.006 0.01 372 0.04 0.06 398.00 401.00 3.00 1.2 0.017 0.03 1145 0.11 0.19 and 398.00 399.00 1.00 5680753 2.8 0.048 0.07 3370 0.34 0.56 LAV25-013 1042.65 1046.40 3.75 0.1 0.003 0.02 598 0.06 0.10 including 1045.40 1046.40 1.00 5681311 0.3 0.007 0.06 2042 0.20 0.34 ADDITIONAL VEIN INTERSECTIONS DDH ID FROM (M) TO (M) LENGTH (M) SAMPLE ID AG G/T AU G/T CU % MO PPM Mo % MoS2 % LAV25-007 97.90 98.15 0.25 5227070 0.1 0.004 0.01 586 0.06 0.10 LAV25-007 98.85 99.05 0.20 5227074 3.2 0.006 0.19 211 0.02 0.04 LAV25-007 195.50 195.75 0.25 5227195 0.1 0.010 0.00 561 0.06 0.09 LAV25-010 92.00 92.30 0.30 5227396 3.3 0.025 0.00 2949 0.29 0.49 LAV25-010 165.35 166.35 1.00 5227451 9.3 0.016 0.26 9 0.00 0.00 LAV25-010 330.25 330.65 0.40 5642084 0.2 0.007 0.00 1885 0.19 0.31 LAV25-010 374.00 374.50 0.50 5642114 0.1 0.009 0.00 682 0.07 0.11 LAV25-010 377.00 377.50 0.50 5642118 1.0 0.026 0.00 659 0.07 0.11 LAV25-010 457.00 458.00 1.00 5642177 0.9 0.011 0.14 218 0.02 0.04 LAV25-010 565.90 566.75 0.85 5642258 0.2 0.010 0.01 2136 0.21 0.36 LAV25-010 676.30 676.80 0.50 5642353 5.0 0.028 0.04 1240 0.12 0.21 LAV25-011 355.00 356.00 1.00 5642644 0.2 0.004 0.00 1129 0.11 0.19 LAV25-011 377.90 378.90 1.00 5642663 0.7 0.007 0.01 590 0.06 0.10 LAV25-011 381.00 382.00 1.00 5642667 0.9 0.007 0.01 875 0.09 0.15 LAV25-011 393.25 394.25 1.00 5642678 1.5 0.005 0.16 1472 0.15 0.25 LAV25-011 431.00 432.00 1.00 5642710 1.3 0.007 0.03 1029 0.10 0.17 LAV25-011 593.50 594.50 1.00 5642834 2.1 0.012 0.52 939 0.09 0.16 LAV25-011 604.75 605.35 0.60 5642846 8.8 0.138 0.39 3345 0.33 0.56 LAV25-011 669.25 670.25 1.00 5642900 0.6 0.006 0.03 588 0.06 0.10 LAV25-012 325.40 326.10 0.70 5680007 3.5 0.007 0.53 24 0.00 0.00 LAV25-012 333.70 334.70 1.00 5680013 0.6 0.001 0.05 506 0.05 0.08 LAV25-012 429.00 430.00 1.00 5680094 0.5 0.003 0.03 551 0.06 0.09 LAV25-012 439.30 440.30 1.00 5681052 0.8 0.004 0.15 5 0.00 0.00 LAV25-012 520.85 521.35 0.50 5680115 0.6 0.003 0.00 733 0.07 0.12 LAV25-012 533.00 534.00 1.00 5680125 0.0 0.001 0.00 743 0.07 0.12 LAV25-012 541.00 542.00 1.00 5680130 0.0 0.001 0.00 786 0.08 0.13 LAV25-012 549.25 550.25 1.00 5680136 1.5 0.006 0.08 849 0.08 0.14 LAV25-012 570.50 571.25 0.75 5680205 0.2 0.009 0.00 3133 0.31 0.52 LAV25-012 573.75 574.50 0.75 5680211 0.2 0.004 0.10 2855 0.29 0.48 LAV25-012 622.60 623.60 1.00 5680255 0.2 0.005 0.00 756 0.08 0.13 LAV25-012 665.00 666.00 1.00 5680290 0.0 0.001 0.00 750 0.07 0.13 LAV25-012 758.00 758.50 0.50 5680357 0.1 0.001 0.01 1348 0.13 0.22 LAV25-012 789.80 790.50 0.70 5680379 0.5 0.018 0.01 5640 0.56 0.94 LAV25-012 827.00 827.50 0.50 5680408 2.4 0.033 0.67 14 0.00 0.00 LAV25-013 605.00 605.50 0.50 5680943 0.4 0.001 0.23 1606 0.16 0.27 LAV25-013 682.25 682.75 0.50 5681008 2.1 0.014 0.39 2054 0.21 0.34 LAV25-013 729.50 730.00 0.50 5681049 1.8 0.020 0.52 3205 0.32 0.53 LAV25-013 994.50 995.00 0.50 5681271 0.8 0.005 0.28 6 0.00 0.00



*Assay results are presented in this Table as uncut weighted averages where individual sample number is not listed. Interval widths represent drilled HQ or NQ core lengths and true width is unknown currently.



2025 DIAMOND DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS AT THE SILVER LIME POLYMETALLIC PROJECT - JACKIE TARGET

Three (3) diamond drill holes totalling 564.05 metres were completed at the Jackie Target in 2025 (Figure 5, Table 2).

Drilling in 2025 was designed to test a 150-metre-long northwest-southeast trend containing significant exposures of untested silver-rich carbonate replacement (CRM) and vein-hosted polymetallic mineralization at Jackie, and to extend known intervals of high-grade silver (Ag)- Zinc (Zn)- Lead (Pb)- Copper (Cu) mineralization.

SLM25-067, the first drill hole completed of the 2025 season, successfully intersected intermittent zones of argentiferous galena and sphalerite-bearing sulphide mineralization (Figure 6) and confirmed continuity of near surface mineralization intersected in hole SLM22-001 that returned: 21.65m of 23g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn, 1.2% Pb and 0.08% Cu from surface, including 1.25m of 215g/t Ag, 9.9% Zn, 8.9% Pb and 0.36% Cu, to approximately 180m true depth.

Exposed ultra-high-grade massive and semi-massive sulphide occurrences targeted along the northwest section of the trend in hole SLM25-067 returned exceptional surficial grades during previous prospecting campaigns including: 1090g/t Ag with >20% Pb, 5.73% Zn and 2.0% Cu (Sample 152027; 2021), 767g/t Ag, 48.3% Pb, 1.7% Zn and 1.12% Cu, (Sample F422175; 2024), and 583g/t Ag, 40.8% Pb, 1.24% Zn and 2.42% Cu (Sample 88262; 1990).

Drill hole SLM25-068 targeted a series of sheeted, Ag-rich galena-pyrite veins hosted in a Cretaceous mafic intrusion where samples collected here in 2024 returned 216g/t Ag, 12% Pb, 0.11% Cu and 115ppm Te (F422181).

Select Highlights from 2025 diamond drilling at the Jackie Target include: SLM25-067 - 6.00m of 14.1g/t Ag, 0.7% Pb, 0.6% Zn and 0.018g/t Au including 2.75m of 26.3g/t Ag, 1.3% Pb, 1.2% Zn and 0.020g/t Au and 1.10m of 62g/t Ag, 3.1% Pb, 2.9% Zn, 0.14% Cu and 0.025g/t Au from 204.00m depth. SLM25-067 - 1.40m of 31.7g/t Ag, 2.0% Pb, 1.6% Zn, 0.11% Cu and 0.024g/t Au from 188.95m depth. SLM25-067 - 0.30m of 44.1g/t Ag, 2.2% Pb, 2.7% Zn and 0.017g/t Au from 32.35m depth. SLM25-068 - 1.90m of 42.5g/t Ag, 0.1% Pb, 0.6% Zn and 0.013g/t Au from 44.40m depth. SLM25-068 - 1.20m of 17.9g/t Ag from 38.80m depth; and SLM25-068 - 1.00m of 19.4g/t Ag, 0.8% Pb, 0.7% Zn and 0.020g/t Au from 21.35m depth. SLM25-069 intersected minor amounts of CRM and was not assayed in 2025.

The 2025 program demonstrates that Jackie hosts multiple high-grade silver and polymetallic mineralization styles across diverse lithologies, including marble, calcareous schist and late pebble dykes, significantly expanding its potential footprint and underscoring the target's scalability within the Blue Property. Mineralization is structurally controlled and remains open at depth and in multiple directions.

Investigations are ongoing to determine if silver-bearing sulphide minerals encountered in 2025 drill core were fully digested during analysis. This is due to the high variability observed in silver grades obtained from different laboratories utilized between 2022 and 2025.



Figure 5: 3D Map showing the locations of 2025 diamond drillholes at the Jackie CRD Target at the Silver Lime Polymetallic Project highlighting high-grade silver distribution in rocks and drill core.

"The 2025 drilling at Jackie confirms that silver mineralization extends below surface and across multiple structural trends," said Nick Rodway, CEO of Core Silver Corp. "These results expand the potential footprint of the system and reinforce Silver Lime as an important component of the broader Blue Property mineral district."







Figure 6: Photographs of high-grade silver mineralization at surface and new sulphide mineralization intersected in hole SLM25-067, confirming the continuation of mineralization intersected from surface in discovery hole SLM22-001.









TABLE 2: 2025 DRILLING ASSAY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE SILVER LIME POLYMETALLIC PROJECT - JACKIE TARGET DDH ID FROM (M) TO (M) LENGTH (M) SAMPLE ID AG G/T AU G/T CU % PB % ZN % SLM25-067 32.35 32.65 0.30 5643014 44.1 0.017 0.04 2.2 2.7 SLM25-067 188.95 190.35 1.40 31.7 0.024 0.11 2.0 1.6 SLM25-067 204.00 210.00 6.00 14.1 0.018 0.06 0.7 0.6 Including 207.25 210.00 2.75 26.3 0.020 0.09 1.3 1.2 and 208.10 209.20 1.10 62.0 0.025 0.14 3.1 2.9 SLM25-068 21.35 22.35 1.00 5643227 19.4 0.020 0.04 0.8 0.7 SLM25-068 38.80 40.00 1.20 17.9 0.004 0.01 0.1 0.2 SLM25-068 44.40 46.30 1.90 42.5 0.013 0.02 0.1 0.6 SLM25-069 HOLE NOT ASSAYED

*Assay results are presented in this Table as uncut weighted averages where individual sample number is not listed. Interval widths represent drilled HQ core lengths and true width is unknown currently.

TABLE 3: 2025 DIAMOND DRILL HOLE DATA FOR THE BLUE PROPERTY DDH ID Project Target Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length Comments LAV25-007 VALLEY ZONE VALLEY ZONE 548613 6563903 1381 288 -55 253.00 LAV25-008 VALLEY ZONE VALLEY ZONE 548613 6563903 1381 40 -65 64.00 Hole Lost LAV25-009 VALLEY ZONE VALLEY ZONE 548613 6563903 1381 45 -65 108.00 LAV25-010 VALLEY ZONE VALLEY ZONE 549327 6564089 1188 45 -75 703.77 LAV25-011 VALLEY ZONE VALLEY ZONE 549327 6564089 1188 190 -83 800.00 LAV25-012 VALLEY ZONE VALLEY ZONE 549277 6563646 1260 10 -70 840.00 LAV25-013 VALLEY ZONE VALLEY ZONE 549137 6564299 1284 135 -68 1088.40 SLM25-067 JACKIE TARGET JACKIE TARGET 538677 6557469 1661 162 -60 275.00 SLM25-068 JACKIE TARGET JACKIE TARGET 538677 6557469 1661 78 -45 75.00 SLM25-069 JACKIE TARGET JACKIE TARGET 538677 6557469 1661 167 -65 214.05 Not Assayed

ABOUT THE 2025 SOIL GEOCHEMICAL SURVEY

The 2025 soil geochemical survey at the Laverdiere Copper Project included the collection of 231 soil samples at 200 metre line and sample spacing over an approximate 1.4-kilometre by 5.6-kilometre grid. Samples were collected using a metal auger and photographed in the field. Sample descriptions including sample number, location, elevation, color, saturation, depth of sample and soil horizon were recorded in the field and digitally recorded at the end of each field day on-site in Atlin, BC. Soil horizons targeted were mainly horizons 'B' and 'C' however, where these horizons were undeveloped, talus fines or shallow organics ('Ah') were collected.

In 2025, 78 soil samples returned assay values greater than 10ppm Mo, 32 greater than 25ppm, 14 greater than 50ppm and 2 samples returned values greater than 100ppm Mo. For Cu, 102 samples yielded values greater than 30ppm, 55 greater than 50ppm, 23 greater than 100ppm and 11 samples returned values greater than 150ppm Cu.

Modified Porphyry Index (MPIx) values for soil samples were calculated using the equation after Bouzari et al., (2022):

(Cu/10) + Mo + (10*W) + (20*Sn) / (5*Sb) + (20xTl) + Ag + As + Li

For missing or below detection limit (BDL) assay values, a value equal to half the detection limit for that element was substituted into the equation.

References:

Bouzari, F., Lee, R.G., Hart, C.J.R., and van Straaten, B.I. (2022): Porphyry Vectoring Techniques in Advanced Argillic Altered Rocks of British Columbia: Geoscience BC Report 2022-03, MDRU Publication 456, 38 p. and references therein

S. Bowie et. al (2026): Mid-Cretaceous and Paleocene magmatism and porphyry mineralization in the Llewellyn fault corridor, NW British Columbia: Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences (in press)



SAMPLING, PREPARATION & QA/QC

All 2025 rock and drill core samples were transported by helicopter at the end of each field day to the core logging facility in Atlin, BC for processing. Field samples were chosen to capture homogenous lithology, alteration, mineralization, and veining. All rock and drill core samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas (BV) Labs in Whitehorse, YT. For drill core, blanks and certified reference standard materials were inserted for every 20 core samples. Lab duplicate requests were inserted into the core sample sequence every 50 samples. Each rock and core sample is crushed to 70% passing 2mm, then pulverized to 85% passing 200-micron mesh. All samples then undergo a 4-Acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish for a 59-element ultra trace package (Method Code MA-250), as well as fire assay by Pb collection with ICP-ES finish for Au, Pt, and Pd (Method Code FA-330). Samples that hit upper detection limits for elements of interest on the primary multi-element method are further analyzed via a secondary 4-acid digest with an ICP-OES finish (Method Code MA-370). Extremely high-grade Pb samples were analyzed via a tertiary overlimit method, GC-817.

Sections of holes LAV25-012 and LAV25-013 are currently being re-analyzed at Bureau Veritas (BV) Labs to correct inconsistencies in some inserted QA/QC samples. These re-analyses are not expected to materially affect the overall grades reported herein. Additional analyses are being completed on select sections of Laverdiere drillholes LAV25-012, LAV25-011 and LAV25-010 and Jackie Target drill hole SLM25-067 to ensure the full digestion of silver-bearing sulphosalt minerals and silver-bearing lead sulphide. Coarse reject samples were delivered to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, YT which is ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 certified for laboratory procedures. Samples will be analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for 48 elements including Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn by 4-acid digestion (Method Code MEMS61) with an ICP-MS finish.

Soil samples collected in 2025 were also transported by helicopter at the end of each field day. Samples were photographed in the field and sample descriptions including sample number, location, elevation, color, saturation, depth of sample and soil horizon. Samples were dried in kraft sample bags on-site prior to being batched for shipment to BV Labs in Whitehorse, YT. There, each sample is dried at 60°C and sieved to pass -180 µm (80 mesh). All samples then undergo an aqua regia extraction with an ICP-ES/MS finish for a 36-element package (Method Code AQ200).

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 DISCLOSURE

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence# 46541) (Permit to Practice# 1000359) is President, CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has supervised the preparation, verified and approved the technical content in this release. Verification included review of field notes, sample tags and analytical certificates. No limitations were noted during the verification process.

ABOUT CORE SILVER CORP.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property Mineral Tenure, which covers a land area of 114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140 km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Silver believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property Mineral Tenure. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property Mineral Tenure to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Silver is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors



CORE SILVER CORP.

"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the opportunities for new discoveries and development in the Atlin Mining District and Core's potential to become a premier explorer in the Atlin area and any other general statement regarding the Company's planned or future exploration efforts at the Blue Property. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that the Company may not, due to environmental, technological and other factors, be successful in expanding the mineralization footprint of the Projects as planned; that the Company may be unable to implement its plans to further explore at the Silver Lime Project and the Laverdiere Project, as applicable; that certain exploration methods, including the Company's proposed exploration model for the Blue Property, may be ineffective or inadequate in the circumstances; that economic, competitive, governmental, geopolitical, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans including drill timing and field work are subject to change; that the Company may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out or complete our plans. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflict in Ukraine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Except as required by law, the Company will not update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Core Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/core-silver-intersects-high-grade-copper-molybdenum-veins-up-to-7.31-cu-and-1.01-1148225